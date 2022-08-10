My Kitchen Rules viewers are shocked after learning the REAL age of Nigella Lawson

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nigella Lawson is adored all over the world for her culinary prowess and sassy attitude.

But fans of My Kitchen Rules seemed more obsessed with her age-defying face on Wednesday, with many refusing to believe the kitchen goddess’s real age.

“Can someone explain to me how Nigella Lawson can ALWAYS look so gorgeous?” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Viewers of My Kitchen Rules were shocked after hearing the REAL age of Nigella Lawson on Wednesday. Nigella is in the picture

‘She (is) 62 years old and looks 42 years old. What witchcraft does she perform?’ asked another.

‘Gosh, I didn’t know her age, she’s a beautiful person,’ wrote a third, before another fan seemed similar. cheated.

“She literally looks the same for 20 years!” They wrote.

“Nigella Lawson is 62. I refuse to accept this,” another tweeted.

My Kitchen Rules fans seemed more obsessed with her age-defying face on Wednesday, with many refusing to believe the kitchen goddess’ real age

“Look at her neck, not a single wrinkle – I’m telling you, forget what people tell you, enjoy butter and cream and candy, and chocolate and luscious velvety rich sauces – and live and look like #QueenNigella!” commented another.

“If I don’t get old like Nigella Lawson, I don’t want to get old at all,” commented another.

Nigella, 62, has said her secret to looking youthful is to stay out of the sun and eat “a lot of fat.”

‘She (is) 62 years old and looks 42 years old. What witchcraft does she perform?’ a question from a fan

“I think disappointment and a lack of pleasure get older the most,” she once said. “So I try to do what I like.”

Nigella has replaced disgraced chef Pete Evans on the current season of My Kitchen Rules, alongside returning judge Manu Feildel.

My kitchen rules will continue on Sunday at 7pm on Channel Seven