My Kitchen Rules stars Nicky and Jose kiss at a dog park in Adelaide

Spanish gourmets Nicky and Jose are more popular than ever.

The South Australian couple, who are competing in this year’s season of My Kitchen Rules, were spotted on the PDA on Saturday taking their dogs for a walk.

Nicky, 46, and Jose, 51, hugged and kissed each other at their local Adelaide dog park.

The fitness fanatics, who have been together for six years, are dressed boldly in casual winter clothing.

Jose wore a Kathmandu puffer jacket and black jeans, while Nicky layered her gray top with a green-and-white knit sweater.

The pair were seen hugging at one point, before leaning forward for a kiss while Jose held one of their dogs.

Their outing took place prior to Monday night’s episode of MKR, in which they felt the pressure to deliver their signature Spanish cuisine.

Nicky and Jose, who have their own churros truck, were “devastated” when all three of their dishes failed to impress.

When the couple brought out their first dish in front of the judges, an appetizer of tortilla de patatas, one of the contestants said they “looked terrified.”

The dish, which they regularly cook at home, was ‘too eggy’ and ‘undercooked’, according to the other teams.

As for their main course, the couple were confident in their paella dish.

The meal was cooked outside, but the wind made the dish cook unevenly.

“It was devastating,” Nicky said.

“I knew there were parts of the paella that were a little overcooked,” admitted Jose.

The duo chose what they knew best for dessert, saying they were “pretty confident” that they could deliver top quality churros.

“It’s our strongest meal here tonight,” they said. “We’ve made it together so many times.”

The team scored 29 out of 50 of the other teams, which Nicky said was “not very fair.”

But things took a turn for the worse when their chocolate sauce failed to thicken, and they soon realized that Nicky had accidentally added an extra quart of milk.

The pair tried to regain the running sauce by adding cornmeal, which didn’t sit well with the other contestants.

The judges scored their entree a seven out of ten, while the paella was scored five by Manu Feildel and six by Matt Preston.

Both judges gave the dessert a four, giving them a final score of 62 out of 100.

‘Churros mean a lot to us. I was devastated that we scored quite low on something we are so passionate about,” Nicky said later.

Nicky and Jose met six years ago on a dance floor and have been together ever since. They are not married or engaged but share a matching tattoo.

Jose is Spanish and grew up on Spanish food which has been a constant theme in his life with his parents running a restaurant.

