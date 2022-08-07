My Kitchen Rules stars Alice and Peter leave Nigella Lawson disappointed with pudding

My kitchen rules returned to screens Sunday night after a two-year hiatus.

And at the premiere, father-and-daughter duo Alice and Peter Bottomley failed to impress the judges with their undercooked pudding.

‘I saw a drop drip from Nigella’s spoon and I knew it was all over,’ said Alice, 31, reflecting on their misfortune.

Father-daughter duo Alice and Peter Bottomley (pictured) failed to impress the judges with their undercooked pudding at Sunday night’s premiere of My Kitchen Rules.

“The spoon went into the pudding too fast, it just popped. It’s seriously devastating,’ said Peter.

After their opponents gave them a combined score of 28 out of 50, it was time for Nigella Lawson and Manu Feildel to weigh their meals.

The duo scored a five out of 10 for their entree.

When it came time to score their dessert, both Nigella and Manu were disappointed by their Grandma’s Lemon Delicious pudding in delicate teacups.

“This is heartbreaking. This wasn’t cooked the way your grandmother used to make it, was it?’ Nigella asked.

“You and I both know what went wrong, and I don’t want to dwell on it. It wasn’t cooked,’ Nigella explained.

Manu agreed: ‘When you get a dish like this in a restaurant, it goes straight back to the kitchen.’

Manu continued: ‘Unfortunately I can only give you a one’.

Alice told the producers she was devastated that they scored low for their dessert, but said it was only fair.

“If I had scored at the table, I wouldn’t have given him a score at all,” she later told the producers.

My Kitchen Rules will continue on Channel Seven on Monday at 7.30pm

