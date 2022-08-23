My Kitchen Rules star Rosie Guglielmino reveals breast cancer diagnosis

<!–

My Kitchen Rules 2022 star Rosie Guglielmino lifted the lid on the battle with breast cancer six years ago.

The 53-year-old creative stylist from Queensland contracted the disease in 2016 after discovering a pea-sized lump in her breast while showering.

Speaking with the courier post on Monday, Rosie recalled being rushed to the hospital the next day to undergo an urgent examination.

“They told me it doesn’t look right. I had to wait anxiously all night and the next day I got a call that I had breast cancer,” she recalls.

Rosie, who competes on MKR with cousin Hayley Coutts, 29, said she had to undergo surgery to have the cancer removed within days of diagnosis, before undergoing nighttime radiation therapy for the next six weeks.

“I remember lighting all the candles, I just kept praying to God all the time. I had everyone call,” Rosie continued.

After she finally finished her treatment, Rosie received test results that confirmed her cancer had not spread.

“I remember walking out of the office and crying and crying all day. I said I’m crying because I feel so blessed, I feel like I’m one of the lucky ones,” she said.

Rosie also said her relationship with Hayley grew even stronger during her battle with cancer, a bond that led to them signing up as a team at MKR this year.

It comes after Rosie shares a poignant message about the importance of living life to the fullest.

“As a breast cancer survivor, I have found that life is too short not to take risks,” she said in an official press statement, as reported by Refinery29.

“If I do this, I’m leaving my safe haven. I love to entertain and create, and I’m happiest when I do that.’

Rosie and Hayley are one of six teams in Group Two on My Kitchen Rules this season and hope to win over the judges with their signature Italian dishes.

My Kitchen Rules airs on Sundays at 7pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30pm on Channel 7 and 7plus.