My Kitchen Rules star Manu Feildel reveals what he REALLY thinks of former co-star Pete Evans

My Kitchen Rules star Manu Feildel has revealed that he is still close friends with controversial chef Pete Evans.

The pair charmed their way through 11 seasons of the show before Pete made headlines for his beliefs.

Speak with The Daily Telegraph on Thursday Manu said, “We still chat once a month and every now and then.”

Manu, who will star in the My Kitchen Rules reboot with Nigella Lawson, added that “things have changed” in their lives.

‘Look, something has changed for everyone. Pete is happy with his life and there is no awkwardness,” Manu added.

Fieldel and Evans co-hosted My Kitchen Rules for ten years before Evans was fired from his $800,000 contract in May 2020.

The pair were often the subject of rumors that they didn’t like each other, with a source revealing in 2017 that Manu thought Evans was “weirder than strange.”

Evans previously claimed that COVID-19 was a “f**king hoax” and that the pandemic is “uncomparable to what is happening on a large scale in the world.”

Among his false claims about the pandemic, Pete previously stated that he is immune to the coronavirus and blamed the health crisis on 5G technology.

He also supported fellow conspiracy theorist David Icke, a Holocaust denier who was denied entry to Australia after protests by the Jewish community.

Evans was dropped within 48 hours in November 2020 by 15 sponsors and companies.

MKR was once a rating juggernaut for Seven, but its popularity has waned in recent years as viewers flocked to Channel Nine’s Married At First Sight instead.

In 2020, the eleventh season attracted an average of 500,000 metro viewers per episode.

Evans has been involved in a series of controversies since he was fired by Seven

At its peak in 2014, the fifth season averaged 1,891 million viewers across the five major cities.

In April, it was announced that home-cooking sensation Lawson would replace Evans as judge on a renewed new season of My Kitchen Rules.

The bestselling author travels the country with Feildel as they critique a new crop of passionate home cooks.