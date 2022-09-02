My Kitchen Rules star Ash Pollard says she’s the ‘OG of reality TV’

<!–

Ash Pollard says she ‘shamelessly’ wants to be cast in another TV show.

The former My Kitchen Rules star doesn’t want to follow the path of sprucing products on Instagram like many reality stars before her.

“I’m shameless, I don’t want to be an influencer, I want to be on reality TV,” she said The Herald Sun on Friday.

The 36-year-old’s wish list includes Celebrity Apprentice Australia and Amazing Race.

“You get a lot of stigma on reality TV, but I think it’s unfair and I don’t care,” she told the publication.

“The way I had to trudge through the dirt is different than it is now… it’s a grind, you can’t hide and I’m the OG of reality TV.”

Ash is best known for his appearance on Channel Seven’s MKR in 2015 and has since built a successful career in radio.

In February, Ash posted her washing machine and refrigerator, as well as a pair of designer heels, which she hopes to sell online.

Ash advertised a Fisher & Paykel front-loading washer for $300, and a sleek 413L stainless steel refrigerator, also from Fisher & Paykel, for a fraction of the cost of $400.

A pair of naked Valentino strappy heels, never worn by the radio star, retailed for $600 as opposed to the $1300 suggested retail price.

Ash is no doubt enjoying family life, having welcomed her second child, daughter Claudette Polly Ferne, with partner Pete Ferne in December.

The couple had their first daughter Clementine in September 2020 and at the time shared a sweet post on Instagram announcing her arrival.