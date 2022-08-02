My Kitchen Rules: Manu Feildel admits he ‘missed’ former co-host Pete Evans while filming

Manu Feildel has revealed how he feels about hosting My Kitchen Rules without his former co-star Pete Evans.

A disgraced conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer, Evans was booted from the Seven reality show in 2020 amid declining ratings, before being replaced this year by British chef Nigella Lawson for the rebooted programme.

Speak with I have news for you podcast this week, Feildel admitted to feeling Evans’ absence while filming the final season.

Manu Feildel (left) has revealed how he feels about hosting My Kitchen Rules without his former co-star Pete Evans (right). Feildel and Evans are pictured on a previous season of MKR

“Of course Pete and I have known each other for a long time, we’re still good friends today, so yeah — we miss that,” he told the podcast.

“At the same time, you know, it was fun working with someone new and working with someone else. The show has been on the shelf for a few years, so it was exciting to work with someone else.”

Fieldel and Evans co-hosted My Kitchen Rules for ten years before Evans was fired from his $800,000 contract in May 2020.

The pair were often the subject of rumors that they didn’t like each other, with a source revealing in 2017 that Manu thought Evans was “weirder than weird.”

Evans has been involved in a series of controversies since he was fired by Seven.

He previously claimed that COVID-19 was a “f**king hoax” and that the pandemic is “uncomparable to what is happening on a large scale in the world.”

Among his false claims about the pandemic, Pete previously stated that he is immune to the coronavirus and blamed the health crisis on 5G technology.

He also supported fellow conspiracy theorist David Icke, a Holocaust denier who was denied entry to Australia last year after protests by the Jewish community.

In November 2020, he was dropped by 15 sponsors and companies in 48 hours.

Feildel spent 10 years with Evans (pictured) as judges on My Kitchen Rules, before Pete was fired from the network in May 2020

MKR was once a rating juggernaut for Seven, but its popularity waned in recent years as viewers flocked to Channel Nine’s Married At First Sight.

In 2020, the eleventh season attracted an average of 500,000 metro viewers per episode.

At its peak in 2014, the fifth season averaged 1,891 million viewers across the five major cities.

In April, it was announced that home-cooking sensation Lawson would replace Evans as judge on a renewed new season of My Kitchen Rules.

The bestselling author travels the country with Feildel as they critique a new crop of passionate home cooks.

“When you think of the food you love, it’s almost always home cooking,” she said in a statement.

“I’m a home cook and it’s the food I want to eat. I’ve traveled 17,000 kilometers to find Australia’s best home cooks.’

In April, it was announced that home-cooking sensation Lawson would replace Evans as judge on a renewed new season of My Kitchen Rules