My Kitchen Rules contestants Janelle and Monzir win the grand finale

My Kitchen Rules team Janelle and Monzir won the grand finale of the series on Wednesday night.

The pair took on the Queensland team, Mary and Kate, and the pair won after a nail-biting cook-off in the kitchen.

The young couple pocketed the $100,000 prize after serving four courses and 100 plates of food.

The couple scored 27 of the possible 30 points. Rivals Kate and Mary scored 25 of the possible 30 points.