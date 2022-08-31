WhatsNew2Day
My Kitchen Rules contestants Janelle and Monzir win the grand finale

Entertainment
By Merry

My Kitchen Rules contestants Janelle and Monzir win the Grand Final and take home $100,000 in prize money

By Caleb Taylor for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 12:32, 31 August 2022 | Updated: 12:32, 31 August 2022

My Kitchen Rules team Janelle and Monzir won the grand finale of the series on Wednesday night.

The pair took on the Queensland team, Mary and Kate, and the pair won after a nail-biting cook-off in the kitchen.

The young couple pocketed the $100,000 prize after serving four courses and 100 plates of food.

My Kitchen Rules Janelle and Monzir (pictured) won the series grand finale on Wednesday night, taking home $100,000 in prize money.

The couple scored 27 of the possible 30 points. Rivals Kate and Mary scored 25 of the possible 30 points.

