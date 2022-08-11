My Kitchen Rules 2022: The touching story behind ‘knock-out’ dish

<!–

A touching story left the cast of My Kitchen Rules in tears on Wednesday night’s episode of Channel Seven’s hit series.

Contestants Janelle and Monzir had just thrown a starter of Sudanese lamb chops onto the table that impressed judges Nigella Lawson and Manu Feildel.

The couple used a special family recipe created by Monzir’s father, who had survived a serious heart attack.

The 26-year-old, originally from Sudan, started to cry as he told the story behind the delicious dish, which Nigella described as “a knockout.”

“You’ve got so much flavor,” Nigella gushed over the cutlets, which were served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

“And the texture was so lush,” she added with a smile.

“That means a lot to me,” Monzir replied, adding that he was “overwhelmed” by the feedback.

He explained that his father was the only person in Australia who could make the dish as it was a secret family recipe.

Manu was equally impressed with Monzir and Janelle’s efforts, saying it exceeded his already high expectations.

Unfortunately, the couple couldn’t match the success of their starter with their main course, Imam Bayild, which consists of aubergines stuffed with onion, garlic and tomatoes.

The teams agreed with the jury, who said the dish had little taste.

Nigella found time to praise the couple’s rice, describing it as a “dream.”

‘It was soft; the kernels were wonderfully separated. The pine nuts are delicious and that light flavor of broth,’ said the famous chef.

Meanwhile, the MKR reboot has been a modest success in the ratings so far.

The heavily revised series, which promised audiences “real food and real people,” couldn’t compete with the two other reality series debuting Sunday: Nine’s The Block and 10’s The Masked Singer.

Just over 500,000 viewers in metro cities tuned in to MKR.

Sunday marked the first time MKR aired since 2020, when it was rested due to a combination of declining ratings and controversy caused by its outspoken judge Pete Evans.