'My husband has spent our 30-year marriage watching porn'

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Q My husband and I haven’t had sex in about ten years. I haven’t minded because he treats me badly and I haven’t wanted him for longer than that. We are in our 60’s and for most of our married life of 30 years he has only been interested in porn.

Recently it has gotten to the point where he has seen it until eating at night he can barely get up for work the next day. We hardly ever talk. He looks at women in their 20’s and I wonder how he can when our daughters are that age.

Our relationship is dead, but I don’t care because I have lots of friends and interests. But I worry about our daughters. Although both have girlfriends who seem nice on the surface, I don’t want either of them to get married – because all men are the same.

They will end up miserable like me, trapped in a loveless marriage.

How can I convince them that their careers are more important than men? I never had a career; I work in a supermarket for a low wage and I’m stuck.

A It is so sad to hear from people who have spent years in unhappy marriages that they have felt unable to leave or to resolve the issues with their partner.

You have put up with so much for so long. Are you sure you want this to continue for the rest of your life?

Porn addiction is very damaging to a relationship. It is devastating to feel that your man is no longer interested in you, but happy to look at other women.

My advice is to tell your husband how unhappy you are and have been for some time in your marriage.

Say that his porn addiction is ruining not only his life, but yours as well—and that you don’t want to find out more; either he seeks help or you leave. If you feel unable to divorce because of practicality or fear, then you could live an independent life in marriage – and no one would blame you if you met someone else who made you feel desirable again.

‘We’re in our 60s and for most of our married life of 30 years he’s only been interested in porn’ (file photo)

The Association for the Treatment of Sexual Addiction and Compulsions (atsac.org.uk) can help you find support for yourself and treatment for your husband. Or he could try the online sex/porn addiction course at pivotalrecovery.org.

But don’t subject your daughters to long-term relationships. In my experience, people who focus solely on their careers don’t necessarily find happiness either.

The rise of online porn is deeply concerning, but all men are not the same. So talk to them honestly, explain what has happened in your marriage, and let them know that it is not normal.

I expect they are all too aware of their father’s habit. Although aimed at teenagers, you may also find internetmatters.org useful for advice on how to talk to your daughters about porn.

If he has more children, it will be a disaster

QI am really worried about my brother. He is 54 and recently left his devastated wife and children for a much younger woman – she’s in her mid-30s – and he keeps saying he’s happier than he’s ever been.

His marriage wasn’t perfect, but I think he’s in cloud cuckoo land. This new woman is nice enough, but they have nothing in common and she is clearly desperate to have children of her own.

It would be a financial disaster for him to have more children and I worry that my lovely nephew and niece who are in their late teens would feel replaced. As his older sister, am I saying something or will this just push him into a rash decision?

‘My brother’s new wife is nice enough but they have nothing in common and she is clearly desperate to have children of her own’ (file photo)

AI can understand your concern for your nephew and niece. It can be difficult for children of a first marriage to cope with a parent’s new baby. Sometimes when people leave a relationship where they have been unhappy for a long time, the initial feeling of freedom can create a feeling of euphoria when they meet someone new.

This is often a ‘transitional’ relationship – it gives them the impetus to end an unhappy marriage – but usually doesn’t last. Of course, it could be that this woman turns out to be the love of your brother’s life. However, euphoria and lust are likely to cloud his judgment.

Speak to him carefully. Be careful not to show disapproval, nor be critical of his new love. Instead, tell him how much you like her, but ask a subtle question or two about the realities of having more children and what his son and daughter would think. Hopefully this will give him pause for thought.