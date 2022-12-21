‘My house is full of bricks’: Residents take stock of damage after powerful quake hits Northern California

RIO DELL — Jacqui McIntosh’s nearly three-month wait to sell her quaint, century-old lumberjack home here ended in a moment of sheer terror.

She was supposed to get an offer on Tuesday morning. But in the dead of night — barely hours before that call was scheduled — her home shook with enough force to rip it free from its foundation, rip open the main gas line, and completely dislodge her laundry room.

“My house is ready,” McIntosh said. “I’m like, ‘Well, damn it.’ I don’t know what to do.”

McIntosh was one of dozens of people suffering after a 6.4 quake hit the Northern California coast on Tuesday. The powerful earthquake — which injured several people and killed at least two — ripped homes from their foundations and left thousands of people without power across a wide swath of Humboldt County. It was Northern California’s largest earthquake since the December 2016 Humboldt County earthquake.

“My chimney is in my front yard, my fireplace is in the middle of my living room, and I have big cracks in my foundation,” said Rio Dell resident Ginger Parker, 50, who suffered a black eye in the quake. “My whole inside of my house is full of stones.”

Two people died as a result of medical emergencies that occurred during or just after the quake, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said. No further details have been released about where those people died or the circumstances of their deaths. The sheriff’s office also confirmed that 11 people were injured, although the severity of those injuries was not disclosed. State officials said earlier Tuesday that most injuries appeared to be minor and moderate in the earthquake zone.

Chief Shane Wilson of the Rio Dell Fire Department said one person died of a heart attack immediately after the quake, though it was not immediately clear whether that person was included in the sheriff’s office’s casualty count.

More than 71,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers were without power, and 59,000 of them were without electricity as of Tuesday afternoon. The utility said in a memo that power could be restored by the end of Tuesday, according to county officials, though a public statement from PG&E said a damage assessment could take days.

The quake struck just off the coast of Humboldt County around 2:34 a.m. Tuesday and sent shock waves felt as far east as Redding and the Bay Area to the south. It hit about 10 miles below Earth’s surface, centered along the southern portion of the Juan de Fuca Plate — a stretch of the Earth’s crust between the North American and Pacific plates off the coast of California.

It’s an area prone to strong earthquakes, having experienced about 40 magnitude 6 to 7 quakes over the past century, said Cynthia Pridmore of the California Earthquake Authority.

Still, Tuesday’s episode packed a terrifying punch. For hours, aftershocks rattled the already frayed inhabitants as the Earth’s crust settled. At 11 a.m., about 80 aftershocks followed the earthquake.

“I thought God was coming to get me,” says Debra Thompson, 64, a retired healthcare provider. “I got down on my knees. I started praying for everyone to be safe.”

The hardest hit area appeared to be around the towns of Rio Dell and Fortuna — small towns along Highway 101 that routinely host tourists visiting nearby Humboldt Redwoods State Park. Fifteen buildings were declared uninhabitable by 3 p.m. and another 10 to 15 buildings are expected to be “red flagged” by the end of the day, Wilson said. In all, 45 to 50 people were forced from their homes, a figure that could reach as high as 150, Wilson added.

In addition, Humboldt County officials said Rio Dell had to shut off its water main due to burst pipes.

A number of homes suffered broken foundations, city manager Kyle Knopp said, adding that other homes were shaken so violently that they “jumped off their foundations.”

When the earthquake hit, Scott Lester and his wife searched down in the dark. Lester carried their smallest child through broken glass and water to find the older boys and flee the house.

Hours later, Lester walked through his two-story blue house, pointing out the cracks in the walls of nearly every room. Their large saltwater aquarium shattered, spilling water, broken glass, and fish all over the living room. Pictures next to the stairs were dropped and smashed. Lester said it felt like “the ground was giving away.”

“We were just trying to get to the front because we didn’t know what was coming next or how bad the damage was,” said Lester, 36, a road worker in Rio Dell. He and his wife have cuts on their feet, but otherwise the family is doing well, he said.

Sue Long, the former mayor of Fortuna who resigned from the city council on Monday, said the quake lasted so long she thought, “Whoa, when is this really going to stop?”

“I thought my house was going to come right off the foundation,” Long said. “This was a scary one. I grew up here with earthquakes and most of the time I didn’t get out of bed.”

Humboldt County officials said there was “widespread damage” to roads and homes, particularly in the Eel River Valley. A few homes in Ferndale were also coming off their foundations, and several others had cracked walls and hanging rain gutters.

The 111-year-old historic Fernbridge Bridge along Highway 211 was closed Tuesday morning after cracking in multiple places, said Tom Mattson, Humboldt County public works director. Spanning about a quarter of a mile over the River Eel, the bridge is a crucial access point for the town of Ferndale.

Multiple other roads in Humboldt County were closed – one due to a gas leak and others due to cracks in their sidewalk.

As dusk returned to the region, Humboldt County supervisor Rex Bohn said that in a county with the memory of a catastrophic magnitude 7.2 earthquake in 1992 that flattened much of the same area, residents remained tense.

“We have shakers all day,” Bohn said of the aftershocks. “It seems like it settles down or settles down no matter how you twist it. But everyone is nervous – these never come in, and you just hope the last one you have becomes the biggest.

George Avalos, George Kelly, Rick Hurd and Robert Salonga contributed to this report.