My GP told me I had asthma, but the problem was heartburn!

Kirsty Brydges used to take deep breaths from her relief inhaler, hoping it would relieve her shortness of breath.

“I was constantly wheezing and coughing,” says Kirsty. “I had to sleep on pillows and felt terrible.

“I also got a hoarse voice. I was terrified there was something seriously wrong with me, not just asthma.”

Kirsty was diagnosed with the condition at age 38 and had been put on an inhaler containing the drug salbutamol, which improves breathing by relaxing the muscles in the airways.

But no matter how many puffs Kirsty took, nothing worked. That’s because six years after her asthma diagnosis, the true cause was determined.

She even had acid reflux — or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), in which stomach acid repeatedly backfires into the esophagus, the tube that connects your mouth and stomach — usually because of pressure or problems with the valve that connects them.

Exactly how many are misdiagnosed is unclear, but a 2017 study in the Journal of the American Medical Association suggested it’s relatively common

But for some, the symptoms can be confused with asthma as if stomach acid rises too much, it can fall into the airways, irritating the lungs and causing difficulty breathing.

For some with GERD, this shortness of breath may be their only symptom – hence the room for confusion.

When 613 people diagnosed with asthma were given formal tests (such as peak flow, which measures the ability to exhale air in one breath), a third were found not to have the condition, but rather others, including GERD.

‘GERD is incredibly common,’ says Jonathan Hoare, a gastroenterologist at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust in London, who adds, ‘No one has the perfect valve at the bottom of the esophagus.

‘Ten per cent of the population will report some reflux within a month – asthma affects 5.4 million people in the UK – and GERD will usually co-occur. If someone has asthma, reflux may be triggering and exacerbating the asthma.”

When it comes to why reflux makes asthma worse, one theory is that acid coming up the esophagus stimulates the vagus nerve, which can constrict and constrict the airways.

The vagus nerve, which connects the brain and gut, oversees many vital bodily functions, including digestion and breathing.

‘The other theory is that maybe small amounts of acid come all the way up and go to the lungs, causing irritation and constriction of the airways, the same symptoms as in asthma,’ says Dr Hoare. But while some research suggests that surgery for acid reflux can improve asthma for some, there’s no good evidence that antacids can effectively treat asthma, Dr. Hoare adds.

Occasional heartburn, which is usually accompanied by a burning pain for a few minutes when food is regurgitated, is quite normal and something many people experience at some point.

But it’s defined as GERD when the symptoms become more persistent and bothersome and include severe reflux — which is problematic because it can lead to long-term complications.

Risk factors for GERD include obesity, pregnancy, and hiatal hernia, in which part of the stomach protrudes above the diaphragm.

But Kirsty never suffered from reflux symptoms, so she assumed her doctor’s asthma diagnosis was correct.

Her problems started in 2008 with what appeared to be a cold.

But after Kirsty, a property manager from Nottingham, shook off her ‘sniffles’, a persistent cough remained.

“I couldn’t get rid of it and was out of breath all the time,” she says.

Her GP prescribed antibiotics for a respiratory infection, but her symptoms were so bad that she was wheezing all the time and could only breathe when she stood up.

Further tests followed because her GP suspected pleurisy (in which tissue between the lining of the lungs and the ribcage becomes inflamed). An x-ray was clear, but revealed a broken rib.

“It turned out I had broken it from extreme coughing,” she says.

Finally, after weeks of coughing and gasping for breath, her doctor diagnosed her with asthma. “He gave me the blue relief inhaler and told me to puff on it when I needed to,” says Kirsty.

She went home and used it as instructed for several months without any change.

But at a nurse checkup a year later, she had a peak flow test that cast doubt on that diagnosis.

She recalls, “The nurse took one look at my results and said, ‘You’re not asthmatic. Your peak flow is too good.” I felt worried.’ Still suffering, she returned to her GP in 2010, this time to a different doctor.

“I explained that I was still breathless and that the asthma diagnosis must have been wrong because the inhaler did nothing to relieve the symptoms,” she says.

“This new GP listened to my symptoms and just said, ‘You have GERD.’ I had no idea what that was.’

Kirsty was referred to a gastroenterologist, who performed an endoscopy, which involves inserting a tube with a camera into her esophagus – and she was formally diagnosed with GERD. But after the diagnosis she was not offered any treatment, and for six years Kirsty had a constant cough.

She eventually went back to her GP, who referred her for a barium swallow test (which examines the throat and esophagus while the patient is swallowing a liquid). This discovered chronic inflammation and revealed that Kirsty had severe GERD.

The doctor said this may have caused her shortness of breath.

Kirsty was prescribed lansoprazole, a drug that would stop her stomach acid production. Within days of taking the pills, she began to feel better.

“A tightness I had always felt in my waist disappeared,” she says. My shortness of breath improved. I was still coughing, but that feeling of never getting a full breath went away.”

Kirsty, now 50, no longer uses her inhaler. “I’m still on PPIs that have controlled my breathing, but I’m often hoarse and cough a lot,” she says.

Dr. Hoare adds that while not everyone will have GERD, “if you’re diagnosed with asthma and get heartburn, it’s worth thinking: why don’t I treat my heartburn with a prescription antacid for a while and see if my asthma gets better. ‘.

