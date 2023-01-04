My Daily Horoscope: What does January 5th 2023 bring for MY star sign? Oscar Cainer tells all

The Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival is taking place in China today. The beauty of the ice sculpture is ephemeral, a celebration of transience. Tomorrow’s Full Moon in Cancer asks us to look at life in a similar way.

What do we need to feel safe and supported? And where have we created ‘structures’ that are too restrictive? This is an opportunity to allow room for maneuver in our lives. When we embrace change, problems melt away.

RAM

March 21 – April 20

What have you made of it so far? Did you think it would turn out like this? Are you pleasantly surprised? Or will things continue in the same old way? You have to give 2023 a chance. It’s only a few days old! So, in parentheses, is your resolution. You know, the one you would absolutely stick to. Remember that? As the moon gets fuller, you can put it to its first real test. Give it some support and you’ll be surprised how well things start to work.

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21

‘These boots are made for walking and that’s exactly what they’ll do. One of these days these boots will walk all over you.” This text sums up your determination to improve an unsatisfying relationship dynamic. In an area of ​​your life where you feel unnecessarily challenged, you’ve reached a point where you can stand up for yourself and turn the tables. When the demands placed on us are impossible to meet, it is easy to feel that we have fallen short. The Full Moon brings the determination to step into your power.

TWIN

May 22 – June 22

What’s out of your price range? What can’t you have? You feel that a situation is hopeless. But your attitude is uncharacteristic and unfounded. Just because you’ve had a setback doesn’t mean you have to give up. With Mars at the end of its retrograde movement through your sign, you start to act like you expect things to improve. Trust that you can find a way to navigate a tricky situation. And with logic and some faith you will get there.

CANCER

June 23 – July 23

Gingerbread houses, giants and bean stalks. These are not the only unrealistic aspects of fairy tales. It’s the happily ever after element that causes the biggest problem. But perhaps the idea that perfect endings are somehow “given” to us is the source of the problem. In reality, we have to look for them. We do that by finding ways to feel good about (or fix) the aspects of our lives that make us unhappy. The Full Moon invites you to look at something that isn’t working and transform it with a wave of your wand.

LION

July 24 – August 23

You don’t need a reason to feel happy today. Any excuse will suffice. However, if you’re determined to worry, you need a watertight justification. Even the tiniest hole in your argument can cause it to rust. The oxygen of hope will mix with the metal of despair and you will smile again. Then you realize it wasn’t worth worrying about anything. So why bother wasting your energy? A problem is about to be finally solved (even if you can’t quite see how).

VIRGIN

August 24 – September 23

“It’s not what you do, it’s the way you do it.” The brilliance of this 1930s song is based on a universal truth. It is the way we approach life that changes our ability to influence our destiny in a positive way. As the moon grows full opposite your ruler, Mercury, you can apply your intellectual creativity to both pragmatic and emotional situations. Something that seems ‘ordinary’ has the potential to be extraordinary. With the right setting you will achieve a lasting result.

SCALE

September 24 – October 23

You are seemingly prevented from achieving something that should be simple. It’s very frustrating. It’s not surprising that you want to fight for your right to stick to your plan. However, if you do not see the problem as an enemy, but imagine it as an ally, you will realize that you are being led away from something that is not as good as it seems, and towards something that suits you. The coming Full Moon brings the insight to reach for what you need (rather than what you think you want).

SCORPION

October 24 – November 22

An interior designer friend assures me that “maximalism is all the rage.” Clashing prints, contrasting colors – when it comes to our homes, apparently ‘more is more’. That might be fine in your living room, but when life feels like it’s filled with shocking memories and colorful situations, it can be overwhelming. The coming Full Moon offers a chance to strip it all back so you can focus on what’s important. Suddenly everything becomes clear and you are inspired again.

ARCHER

November 23 – December 21

Can you handle much more of a ridiculous situation? Probably not, but the good news is that you don’t have to. Although your difficulties will not go away, they are about to be resolved. The coming Full Moon releases tension. You will understand how your greatest concern will help you move forward. As the moon brightens, so does your vision. Opportunities to make positive changes are on the way.

IBEX

December 22 – January 20

It could be worse. Oh, but they can also do much better. It’s simple logic, yet it’s not that simple. We tend to strive for perfection – and feel dissatisfied when things don’t go our way. But the truth is, if something can’t be improved upon, it probably won’t inspire you. As the coming Full Moon encourages you to make a brave fresh start, know that no matter how challenging things get, you’re on a path that suits you. And if it is diligently pursued, it will bring a feeling of real satisfaction.

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

Are you brave enough to see what’s possible and give yourself permission to feel encouraged? Your situation is not perfect, but offers opportunities that did not exist before. Before deciding which one to pursue, consider the existence of another set of choices that have not yet emerged. Leave some space for the arrival of an even more positive prospect; one you haven’t dared explore. Your dreams have more power to come true than you think.

FISHING

February 20 – March 20

Life is short. Maybe that’s why we’re all so caught up in challenging situations: On a subconscious level, we decide we can leave the “peace, harmony, and understanding” stuff to the rest of eternity. Meanwhile, here on planet Earth, we focus on disharmony, tension, and trouble. It sometimes feels like that’s how we function! The coming Full Moon will bring you to a crossroads. You can choose to turn around and follow a path that is gentle, positive and calm…or not!

