My Daily Horoscope: What does December 8th 2022 bring for MY star sign? Oscar Cainer tells all

The entertainment industry understands the power of physical attraction. From Elvis’ hips to Nicki Minaj’s twerks, this principle sells. More of our decisions are driven by hormones than we care to admit! And there is a lot to learn by analyzing what we find attractive. As the moon grows full, as it converges with dynamic Mars, we must know the power of desire. Acting with passion will generate a curiosity that leads to positive action.

Aries March 21 – April 20

There’s an old song with the line, “Every time it rains, it rains pennies from heaven.” Given the troubled state of our world, many wish this were true! Yet there is a more metaphorical take-home from this text. Every bump in the road, or a snag in our plans, brings opportunity. And when we begin to see our problems in this light, not only do we appreciate the meaning of the song, but we also find that it becomes easier to deal with. Something tricky holds a treasure today. Your forecast for the week ahead will help you see the bigger picture and keep you moving in the right direction. Call 0906 751 5601.

Taurus April 21 – May 21

No one likes to feel frustrated, thwarted or forced to slow down. Especially if they are just starting to build up a satisfying speed. Leading up to the Full Moon, you’ve experienced the equivalent of a roadblock. Which was especially infuriating because you were flying along to an exciting destination. Today you will have access to the skills to customize your route. A distraction not only brings new experiences your way. It can even get you where you want faster. Be prepared to adapt. What does your heart desire? How can you achieve what you really want? Call your latest weekly forecast: 0906 751 5602.

Gemini May 22 – June 22

Acting with passion will spark a curiosity that leads to positive action, writes Oscar Cainer (pictured)

Life is a series of gambling. Do you have time to finish your toast to catch the bus? Will you manage to read your prediction before you get eaten by a lion? The risks may vary, but the gamble still exists! Even though the second example is unlikely, a statistician can give you the probability of it happening. You can choose to worry about it or decide it’s not worth it. The Full Moon, in your sign, brings the insight to see the irrelevance of something unnerving. You know what to change. You can make it happen! Your forecast for the week ahead contains important advice. Call 0906 751 5603.

Cancer June 23 – July 23

You have to see yourself as a champion. Which doesn’t mean you have to convince yourself you’re infallible. You can still question your own judgment. But even if you’re not perfect, everyone is imperfect too. And you’re not so far from perfection that you don’t deserve to be successful. You’re also not such a hopeless case that other people won’t support your plans. As your ruler, the moon, becomes full, it’s time for some self-motivation and encouragement. It can really improve now. You just have to believe. There are reasons to feel positive! If you want good news, call for your latest four-minute in-depth forecast: 0906 751 5604.

Leo July 24 – August 23

Come on! You look like a walk around the corner would do you good. What do you mean it pours? Well, you could keep waiting for it to stop raining, or you could grab an umbrella and hit the road, enjoying the thing that kept you from going outside and changing your perspective. Will it make you feel better? Naturally! Just because the full moon adds intensity doesn’t mean you can’t have an excellent day. You can avoid the elements. Or enjoy it. It’s up to you. Your forecast for the week ahead will help you see the bigger picture and keep you moving in the right direction. Call 0906 751 5605.

As the moon fills up, as it converges with dynamic Mars (pictured), we should know the power of desire

Virgo August 24 – September 23

“There’s only one corner of the universe that you’re sure you can improve on, and that’s yourself.” Aldous Huxley’s comment applies perfectly to your current situation. There may not be much in the external world that you can adjust today, but in your inner world there is a great change that you can make. And the connection between those two worlds is stronger than we think. When you change the way you look and feel about something, you change what you look at. You are stronger than you know. What does your heart desire? How can you achieve what you really want? Call your latest weekly forecast: 0906 751 5606.

Libra September 24 – October 23

You seem caught between two unattractive options. The more you think, the harder it seems. But even if you can’t ignore the problems ahead, you can find a way to move forward and deal with them. The Full Moon highlights something to smile about. And when you smile, you find the energy and insight to know what to do. So trust the process and soon you will find that your load seems lighter, the sky is clearer and your decision is made. You know what to change. You can make it happen! Your forecast for the week ahead contains important advice. Call 0906 751 5607.

Scorpio Oct 24 – Nov 22

You have to look closely at something you can’t see. Hmm. How do you do that? First of all, try to find out what you haven’t watched lately. Is there anything you don’t control? Are you making an assumption? To get yourself in a position for clear vision, you may need to stop focusing on anything else. Even if you think your attention is well focused, the way to solve your most obvious problem is to locate the one hiding and focus on it. There are reasons to feel positive! If you want good news, call for your latest four-minute in-depth forecast: 0906 751 5608.

Sagittarius Nov 23 – Dec 21

Are you hoping for a quiet, calm day? I hate to burst your bubble, but you’re unlikely to understand! You need to adjust your plans (and your attitude). Because the full moon, in your opposite sign, is ramping up the pressure. But not in a bad way. When challenges are ahead, you know what to deal with. Life is more intense when problems arise behind the scenes. You can’t deal with what you can’t see. However, you can successfully deal with a current controversy. Your forecast for the week ahead will help you see the bigger picture and keep you moving in the right direction. Call 0906 751 5609.

Capricorn December 22 – January 20

What if we believe in guardian angels, celestial assistants and fairies in the back of the garden? Are those who deny the existence of ethereal aid missing a trick? Their determination to dismiss the possibility of mysterious forces targeting our well-being may be a sign of a lack of imagination. In the end, it doesn’t matter what you believe – your helpers will work out anyway. With Venus about to enter your sign, you’ll soon be giving the skeptics reasons to think twice. What does your heart desire? How can you achieve what you really want? Call your latest weekly forecast: 0906 751 5610.

Aquarius January 21 – February 19

If we are “the architects of our own destiny,” as people like to say, why aren’t we all richer than we ever dreamed? After all, architecture is an industry that pays well. All that training, hard work and expertise doesn’t come cheap. But are we the designers or the builders? You have a good idea about how a certain situation will turn out. Your design was good and you worked hard. So prepare for a reassuring and profitable outcome. You know what to change. You can make it happen! Your forecast for the week ahead contains important advice. Call 0906 751 5611.

Pisces February 20 – March 20

The behavior of any given person is less than impressive. Can’t they do better? Why don’t they understand? But maybe it’s you who shows a lack of understanding. Maybe you imagine what you would do in their shoes. But you are not. They wouldn’t fit! It’s frustrating, but there’s a reason certain changes can’t happen immediately. Keep looking until you find what this reason is, then respect it. Not only will you feel better, you’ll be able to focus on the areas where you can really make a difference. There are reasons to feel positive! If you want good news, call for your latest four-minute in-depth forecast: 0906 751 5612.