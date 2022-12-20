My daily horoscope: what does December 21, 2022 bring for MY zodiac sign? Oscar Cainer tells it all

With Jupiter exploring Aries for the last time until 2034, there is a lot of celestial activity. Not only does the sun enter Capricorn and form a dynamic relationship with Jupiter, but it is the solstice. That’s an important celestial moment when we analyze the triumphs and problems of the past six months and look ahead to future plans. This year, with so much positivity in the air, we can raise the bar and focus on the horizon with new confidence.

RAM

March 21 – April 20

Part of the festive tradition is making generous gestures. Kind-hearted acts not only touch the hearts of the beneficiaries, they also inspire the giver. With lucky Jupiter settling into your sign, plus the solstice, you’re inspired to step up. Even if you feel a little silly for extending yourself that far, remember that hearts can’t really be foolish! It is our mind that makes us question our kind actions. Be your most compassionate today. Your acts of kindness will also bounce back to you. The solstice brings powerful positive change!

Oscar Cainer, pictured, says that ‘this year, with so much positivity in the air, we can raise the bar and focus on the horizon with new confidence’

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21

We like to think of ourselves as rational, reasonable individuals. But if we are as rational as we think we are, then we must admit that some mysteries cannot be answered by reason alone. They are too messy, too emotional, too complicated and ultimately too human for that. ‘Reason’ is what we use to impose an unnatural order on natural forces. It’s important, but it’s certainly not the only way (or even the right way) to handle difficult situations. Under the solstice, your instinct is strong. Rely on it today. Use the power of the solstice to change your life.

TWIN

May 22 – June 22

There are times when it helps to see the world from a bird’s eye view rather than focusing on the details. Sometimes we get so caught up in the details that we can’t see the wood for the trees. You are good at striking a balance between these extremes. You are able to consider both perspectives to create a balanced point of view. Lately, however, you find yourself unusually seduced by details. The Solstice encourages you to trust your instincts. You have seen something special. The solstice can transform your festivities.

CANCER

June 23 – July 23

The solstice, when the sun is at its highest or lowest point in the sky, has always held a special place in our culture. All over the planet we find ancient monuments that were built to celebrate this occasion. Like a celestial marker, it signals the start of a new season and connects us to the mystery of life. This year, the solstice (a few days later) is followed by a new moon. Which adds to the potency of this moment for you. You are presented with a cosmic gift. If you need new energy, get ready! Maximize the energy available to you this holiday week.

LION

July 24 – August 23

The solstice marks the moment when your ruler, the sun, reaches the extreme of its path across the horizon. Now it seems to have stopped for three days. In a world full of drama and spectacle, that may not sound very impressive. But it has had a special, symbolic meaning for thousands of years. Especially for Leos. It’s a powerful time for you. It’s when you can change situations in your world that seem immutable. Be open to the opportunity to make a small adjustment today. It will have a transformative effect. This is an exceptional week of celebrations.

VIRGIN

August 24 – September 23

How accurate are weather forecasts? While sometimes they are perfect, as we all know, sometimes the experts get it wrong. And what about astrological predictions? How much faith should you place in these words? How can I speak for every member of your zodiac sign? Surely you can’t all be in the same circumstances? But don’t think that these words weren’t written just for you just because you share your prediction with other Virgos. The solstice marks a positive turning point. You will soon see clear evidence of that.

SCALE

September 24 – October 23

The solstice is the time when the sun appears to be stationary in the sky. Although it is an optical illusion, it is an important event that has been celebrated for thousands of years. But in these hi-tech times, should we dismiss its effects? Some philosophers say that all life is an illusion… that nothing here is real; that we are all in a dream from which we only wake up when we leave our physical form. Who knows if they are right? What we do know for sure is that your day will have a happy dream-like quality to it. Wonderful opportunities arise as the solstice energy transforms your festive week.

SCORPION

October 24 – November 22

You are more capable and resilient than you think. Life may not have been easy lately, but you’ve come out stronger and more rested. No one can question your dedication or determination. Well, with one notable exception: and that’s the person reading this! If I may ask you one favor, don’t do it today. The solstice whispers of exciting opportunities and your hard work being turned into real success. Life has the potential to be more rewarding than you dare dream. Dare to be positive! The solstice brings powerful positive change! Enjoy the festivities!

ARCHER

November 23 – December 21

Have you noticed that optimistic feeling bubbling under the surface? Despite the challenges you face and the pressures of the holidays, you feel hopeful. The solstice and new moon in your neighboring sign bring the momentum you’ve been missing and the inspiration to make important decisions that will have a positive effect on your world. It is a time of happy surprises, unexpected encounters, magical possibilities and exciting discoveries. This will be fun. Capture the powerful energy of the festive solstice.

IBEX

December 22 – January 20

The solstice is always a powerful time for you. It’s not just when the Sun enters your sign, it also signals a transitional moment, when you’ve come as far as you can go on a certain path and can make a major change that will positively affect your progress. It’s an opportunity to reevaluate and reassess. A sense of struggle and stress is about to give way to a sense of accomplishment. You will have access to new ideas that will inspire you to find a more ingenious way forward. Exciting times are ahead. How does the solstice change your life leading up to Christmas?

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

It’s very good to question things. But on this major celestial occasion, instead of searching for answers, the solstice seeks instead to enjoy the familiar glow of the festive season – with all its ambiguities. Aquarians thrive on innovation. You are at your best when you have to adapt. So surely you don’t want me to give you advance notice of what’s in store? Instead of thinking so much, go with the flow. Everything indicates that you are indeed on course for a very good time. It’s the solstice! Let it lead you to a Christmas you won’t soon forget.

FISHING

February 20 – March 20

This is it. We have reached the three-day solstice, when the sun appears to be in the same position as it rises above the horizon. The solstice has an effect on the overall atmosphere. Even in these hectic holidays, an extraordinary opportunity presents itself. Would that be Christmas? Or maybe Christmas does come from this cosmic climate! Instead of wondering why something magical happens, focus on how to get the most out of the magic. You can use your magic wand to spread joy today. Be inspired by the warmth and power of the solstice this festive week.

