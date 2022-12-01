My daily Horoscope: What does December 1st 2022 bring for MY star sign?

If dreams turn sour, why do they have it? Maybe we should keep them small to minimize the pain when they fall apart? Of course we want to protect ourselves against things going wrong.

But if we never risk failure, how will we ever experience success? As Neptune hangs still in the sky and prepares to turn direct, if long-forgotten dreams resurface, it’s because they hold promise. And we can take action to make them come true.

RAM

March 21 – April 20

Some people don’t believe that anything happens by chance. But how can they be sure? Is every event in our lives carefully planned before we arrive on planet Earth? Or do things evolve randomly and chaotically? Or is it a mix of the two? As Neptune, the planet of dreams, hangs still in the sky, you are the recipient of a wonderful moment of serendipity. Whether something is “meant to be” or not, it certainly feels like you’re going with the flow. And that the heavenly powers smile upon you.

TAURUS

April 21 – May 21

Sometimes, although it sounds crazy, it’s worth trying the impossible. After all, how can we know what’s possible (and what’s not) until we try? Even if it turns out not to be ‘doable’, we learn things that we would not learn in any other way. You feel ambitious. You have a plan. But you can also think of a hundred reasons why you should tone it down and focus your energy on something more realistically achievable. But today, with Neptune paused before turning direct, dreams can come true. Come on, give it a try. It is the solstice month.

TWIN

May 22 – June 22

You’re in the middle of a fight. But no one else is involved – it’s an inner battle. A wrestling match is taking place: your fears and worries versus your hopes and dreams. But what inspires you is important enough to give you extra strength and power. If you imagine a bad outcome, stop thinking about the worst. Hold on to your belief in the best. The mob is on your side. If you overcome your fears, you will be unstoppable and well on your way to a major victory.

CANCER

June 23 – July 23

It’s getting ridiculous. And it gets crazier before it makes sense. You are involved in a drama. There’s a dance going on. It’s not something you really want to be involved in: you’re insecure about the moves. But no matter how hard you try to get off the dance floor, you can’t. You are part of a complex choreography that involves others and none of them want to stop. Be patient today. Dreamy Neptune stands still in the sky. As it begins to move forward, the dance will come to a spectacular conclusion.

LION

July 24 – August 23

Is fantasy a blessing or a curse? Is there behind great art, music, architecture and drama a dark force that also inspires us to create needless fears, false fears and unfounded worries? Could it be responsible for the way we sometimes imagine other people secretly “got it” for us? With Neptune still in the sky today, it’s worth focusing on the perfect solution to a challenging situation. If you are inspired to think positively, your hopes will come true.

VIRGIN

August 24 – September 23

It’s easy. The Earth rotates once a day. It goes around the sun once a year. The sun revolves around the center of the Milky Way. If we had the technology, we’d probably see the Milky Way orbit something as well. No wonder our lives sometimes feel cyclical. We are all spinning in circles. We are dealing with known issues. Situations arise that remind us of problems we have faced in the past. Yet we are all busy moving forward in the straightest lines possible. Trust that you are exactly where you need to be today.

SCALE

September 24 – October 23

It is impossible to define what “waste of time” is. Some people fill every moment with things to do. They run from one task to another. Yet they do not always achieve much. Others don’t seem to do anything and don’t say much either. But when they take action, what they achieve is special and what they say is worth listening to. So now that we agree that it’s not always easy to say, rest assured. What you invest your time in is totally worth it.

SCORPION

October 24 – November 22

Some people seem genuinely and genuinely satisfied with their lives. They are so firmly ensconced in positivity that nothing seems to shake them out. Others, on the other hand, seem equally attached to a state of permanent gloom. Fortunately, most of us are not stuck in either extreme. Our emotions are not so limited. We can be pushed into (or out of) a mood or mindset. Nowadays you can influence someone’s feelings. By saying something positive, you change an atmosphere so that it benefits you too.

ARCHER

November 23 – December 21

They say that “one good turn deserves another,” but the reciprocal good turn does not always come from the person who benefited from the first positive action. If you let a car out at an intersection, hopefully the driver will thank you. They may be inspired to repeat (or not) your kindness to someone else. But eventually someone will offer you a similar courtesy. That’s how it works. If life offers opportunities to be kind today, be as generous as you can be.

IBEX

December 22 – January 20

Nothing ever happens exactly the way we want it to or when we want it to. That’s why we wish we could speed up (or slow down) time. Yet some spiritually minded people believe it is possible to do this. That if we change our consciousness, we change our perception, and this can affect our consciousness in such a way that events are accelerated or delayed. So, is it time to start meditating? Or could you just accept that what is happening in your life today is happening at the right time and for the right reasons?

AQUARIUS

January 21 – February 19

Although you have a long list of things you would like to change, there is only one factor that needs urgent adjustment. The problem is that it takes up so much of your focus that it’s hard to find your perspective. That’s why the list is so long. Today, as mindful Neptune pauses in the sky, if you pause too, one of those lightbulb moments of clarity will allow you to see what you need to do. When you acknowledge the problem, you can sort it out. And everything will seem much simpler.

FISHING

February 20 – March 20

They sometimes say ‘a little of what you feel like does you good’. That’s fine. But how much is “a little”? One chocolate? Or a handful? A day off? Or a week? If a little bit of what you like does you good, a lot of it will surely do you even more! Giving in to temptation is easy to justify, and in some area of ​​your life you have to deal with a lot. With your ruler, Neptune, standing still in the sky, plus the fact that “moderation” isn’t your favorite word, you’ll have a hard time restraining yourself today. Just be aware of the consequences.

