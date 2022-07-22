‘My career is NOT done’: Under-pressure Daniel Ricciardo insists he can STILL win races in Formula 1

Daniel Ricciardo has come out effusively to his critics, stressing that he can still compete with the best in Formula 1 and that his career in the sport is far from ‘finished’.

The Australian’s work has been scrutinized this season, with Ricciardo finishing in the top 10 – where drivers earn World Championship points – just three times in the opening 11 rounds and scoring just 17 points as a result.

In contrast, team-mate Lando Norris has amassed 67 points, thanks to eight top-10 finishes, including McLaren’s only podium of the season.

Daniel Ricciardo insists he can still compete with the best in Formula 1 this season.

The Briton has compared five podium finishes to Ricciardo’s since the latter joined McLaren at the start of last season, but the Australian only appeared on the podium when he won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza last year.

It was McLaren’s first win in nine years and the former Red Bull star believes it has proven he can still make it with the very best in the sport.

“Everyone knows my history in sport,” he said Fox Sports. “I haven’t won a hundred races yet, but I’ve won enough to let people know I can do this.

“I think I’ve always shown one thing: give me a winning car and I’ll be the first to cross the line. I feel like I’ve never left a win on the table before.

The Australian has only finished in the points three times in 11 rounds so far this year

Ricciardo has complained repeatedly this season about a lack of feel with his McLaren car

“It’s really just trying to get to that place.”

Former F1 world champions Alan Jones, Jacques Villeneuve and Nico Rosberg have all expressed concern that Ricciardo could lose his seat next season, but the Aussie is determined to be on the grid by 2023.

‘[My career] it’s definitely not done,’ he said. “I’m absolutely confident that this year and in the years to come we can still get some big results – and I personally can do some of them too.

“It’s a bit like Monza last year. I said I never left, and I feel like I have to say it again. […] I’m still very much here.’

McLaren boss Zak Brown has warned Ricciardo he has not lived up to expectations

And the Australian was regularly beaten by teammate Lando Norris (right)

Rumors of Ricciardo’s future have been circulating for months, sometimes fueled by comments from McLaren team principal Zak Brown.

In May, Brown admitted that Ricciardo had not lived up to expectations and hinted that there were “mechanisms” in his contract that could allow the team to leave the Aussie before his deal expires in late 2023.

McLaren has barely kept a secret they plan for the future by handing over test drives with some of the talented young drivers currently on their books.

Ricciardo and McLaren held a bright meeting last month and he has repeatedly reiterated his commitment to the team and used social media last week to blast rumors about his future.

The Australian ended McLaren’s nine-year wait for an F1 win over Monza last year

Ricciardo (left) spoke about his future in Formula 1 by insisting he’s not going anywhere – he responded to speculation in a post on his social media platform (right) last week

However, the eight-time Grand Prix winner admitted that he occasionally fell short of his standards this season.

“I definitely think that sometimes people’s expectations won’t always be true, because of the results I’ve had and of course because of Monza winning,” he said.

“I get it, and I’m following Zak’s comments too. I’m not going to jump up and down with 12th place. […] I totally get it. I think a lot of this is also because they care. They care about me, they believe in me, they know I can do it.’

The 33-year-old feels McLaren is closer to him with a competitive car

Ahead of the French GP at Le Castellet – where he finished sixth last season, one place behind Norris – Ricciardo noted that McLaren was making progress with the car.

“The team is definitely rallying and also trying to help me and find a car that I’m comfortable in and that we can feel comfortable in at the front,” he added.

“We’re not far from it, it’s just kind of click or happen.