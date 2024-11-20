My boyfriend and I canceled our Netflix subscription but it sparked a bizarre family feud

A woman has revealed how she and her boyfriend canceling their Netflix account sparked a bizarre family dispute.

The woman, 25, took to Reddit on Monday for advice after saying her partner’s aunt became angry at them for canceling her subscription to the streaming service.

She explained in a mail shared on the subreddit Am I the asshole? that she and her boyfriend, 26, originally paid for a number of platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime and Netflix, which he let his family members use for free.

But over the weekend they decided to cancel Netflix because they realized they weren’t using it much.

She said her boyfriend received an outraged call from his aunt, who began “lecturing” him about “finances.”

“This weekend we decided to cancel Netflix because we weren’t using it and decided that if we ever wanted to watch something on there, we would watch it again,” he wrote.

‘Then his aunt calls him and starts lecturing him about his finances, (telling him) that he shouldn’t be spending so much money that he doesn’t have enough left to pay for Netflix and that she’s using him and needs him to pay. ‘

The woman explained that she was listening to the phone call and told her boyfriend to tell her aunt that she can pay for Netflix herself if she wants to.

But the Reddit poster’s response to the situation hasn’t gone down well with her aunt, who has now told the rest of her boyfriend’s family.

He added that they had also canceled Disney+ a couple of months earlier, which also angered his mother.

“Now the aunt talked to her mom and they tell me I’m an idiot because I’m “forcing” my boyfriend to spend all his money on me so he can’t pay for the things they need,” she revealed.

She ended the post by asking other users if she was wrong and writing, “So am I the asshole?”

His post quickly went viral and many people rushed to his side.

‘Not the idiot. If you want to be petty, you could tell them that they shouldn’t be so financially careless that they can’t afford their own streaming services,” one person responded.

‘His family seems like an absolute nightmare. I hope you don’t have to be in contact with them often.

‘How the hell are they going to talk about your finances and taking advantage of your streaming services?’ someone else asked.

Another user added: ‘Do you know a good way to be responsible with your finances? Don’t pay for streaming services you’re not using.’

“Streaming services aren’t a basic necessity you owe anyone, and it’s completely reasonable to cancel subscriptions you’re not using,” a fourth comment read.

‘If your family members are so interested in keeping those programs going, they can definitely foot the bill themselves.’

“It’s a big leap to accuse you of forcing him to spend his money on you just because the two of you are making financially responsible decisions together.

“Looks like your family might need a subscription for a reality check.”

‘I don’t understand why you’re being labeled the asshole for a collective decision you and your boyfriend made. In any case, they are idiots here for having the right,” said a fifth.