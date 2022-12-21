My boss is furious I can't make the work Christmas party

A woman has sparked debate online after revealing that her boss had threatened that it “wouldn’t look good” in her upcoming appraisal if she missed the Christmas party at work.

Towards British parenthood forum Mumsnet the woman explained that she told her boss she couldn’t make the 100-mile trip due to car trouble and received a “out of proportion” response.

Many commenters agreed with the poster, saying she should update her resume and find another job instead of working for her current boss.

However, some said they understood her manager’s perspective, even if her response was disproportionate, because it’s important to spend time together when you’re part of a small team.

Explaining the situation, the woman wrote, “I work remotely, about 100 miles from my office. It’s a small charity (about 15 employees) and the CEO has been there for 30 years.

“I go to the office every few weeks.

‘This Wednesday is our Christmas party at the office. The CEO hasn’t really talked about much else for the past few weeks and it’s been a bit annoying.

“Actually, it’s an office dinner, a cake decorating contest, and then a quiz….

“Anyway, Friday afternoon my car broke down. Tried everything to fix it. On Sunday I paid a weekend rate for a call out (£180 for basically some diagnostics) and only today found a garage that can take it on short notice.

“The only day I can arrange it is the day of the Christmas party.

“I called her to explain, on speakerphone while I was working and my husband was working in the same room.

‘At first she literally kept grunting and then told me that this was a very important event and that I should do everything I could to be there.

“She asked if I could take a train instead, but there’s a strike going on.

She then veiledly threatened that this wouldn’t look good for the rest of the team — or for my upcoming annual 1-2-1.

“She calmed down when I got pretty assertive with her, but even my husband was shocked by how emotional she got. It was really out of proportion.

“I understand team building etc is important but she made me feel like I was doing all this on purpose so as not to have to go.

‘She also knows that I have a family funeral this week – so that will be difficult without a car! Yet all this seems more important to her…”

Comments in support of the poster poured in, with one person saying, “I can’t imagine working for someone who spoke to me like that… I’d at least send her a strongly worded email about her lack of to professionalism in the way she addressed me. You.’

Another wrote: “She’s acting ridiculous, hopefully she’ll act normal about it tomorrow.”

Some even suggested she quit her job, writing, “I don’t think I’d want to work for someone who spoke to me like that — I’d update my resume.”

Others pointed out the importance of office Christmas parties for team building, with one person writing, “I get where she’s coming from.

‘In my (small) company I clearly see that cohesion in the team pays so much – not only financially, job satisfaction and general well-being are increased – and with hybrid working it is now much more difficult to achieve.’

Another said that while they disagreed with the curse, “If you have a contract to be in the office one day every two weeks and this is the only day then I’m 50/50 on whether you put yourself there gotta get it another way.’

And another said they sympathize with managers trying to get people involved in team building activities.

“They never seem to see the connection between their constant choice to stay home and their inability to face the social world of the office, and their growing fears, paranoia, poor mental health, mistrust and dislike of colleagues,” explained them out.

A fellow commentator echoed the same sentiments, saying, “I get where she’s coming from – not that I would ever swear at an employee.

‘In my (small) company I clearly see that cohesion in the team brings so many benefits – not only financial, job satisfaction and general well-being are increased – and with hybrid working it is now much more difficult to achieve.

“I would have no problem paying for a rental car for you in the situation described. Be sure to ask, as she may not see that you have a genuine desire to be there.’

