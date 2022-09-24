‘My aim is to play until I’m 40’: Thiago Silva reveals he is hoping for Chelsea contract extension

Experienced defender Thiago Silva has revealed that he hopes for a contract extension at Chelsea.

The Brazil international turned 38 this week and has expressed his desire to continue playing until he is 40.

Silva joined Chelsea in 2020 and is in the final year of his current contract at Stamford Bridge.

He revealed that he has spoken to his former AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is still a Milan player at the age of 40.

Talking to Chelsea official website, he said: ‘I speak to Zlatan often and more often lately because Chelsea have to play AC Milan in the Champions league. My goal is to play until I’m 40, but I don’t know if it will be at this level or this competition.

– It depends on this season, and we’ll see what happens in the World Cup. It also depends on a contract extension, but yes, my goal is to play until I’m 40.’

Despite his advancing years, Silva has still started every Premier League game for Chelsea so far this season. He will hope to continue to be a regular in the team under new manager Graham Potter.

Silva believes he is still capable of making a significant contribution despite the intensity of the Premier League.

He said: “It’s very important for me that I can play at this level at this age, but it’s not easy, especially in the Premier League,” he said recently.

‘When I finish working out, I come home and think about how I can fix myself for tomorrow.

‘The intensity is high from the first minute to the last, so you have to be ready all the time. I may be 38 years old, but I think I can help this team as much as possible.’

Silva, who will play for Brazil at the World Cup this winter, also stressed the importance of being professional.

He said: ‘There are many things that help and the players are also more professional now. Players are like athletes today. The mental aspect is also very important.

‘You know you have to keep a calm head because if you do other things off the pitch you get tired. That is my opinion. The players are more professional now than before.’