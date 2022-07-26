My adult children live at home can I ask my ex for maintenance? 

My ex-husband and I have been divorced for 12 years and have two children. When we broke up, we agreed that he would pay me child support until they were 18.

My children are now 18 and 22 and both live at home. When the pandemic started, my oldest had to come home in college, but was still paying tuition and housing.

They are both currently home full time and the cost of living crisis has increased my expenses. I’ve tried talking to my ex about this but can’t figure it out. Do I have the right to ask for support from him given the current economic conditions?

Back Home: If grown children move house costs rise, can you reopen a divorce settlement to cover the extra costs?

Alex Anastasiou, a partner on Fletcher Day’s family law team, says:: I’m sorry to hear about the pressure the current cost of living is putting on your family.

I can imagine it’s a shock to have two grown children at home when you expected them to be financially independent by now.

However, this is a rather technical area of ​​law. Without knowing how the clauses in your divorce settlement are drafted or when exactly the alimony ended, it is difficult for the younger child to tell.

What I can say, however, is that if an application for alimony is to be made, it must be by one or both of the children.

Unfortunately, if the payment order expires after the child’s 18th birthday, the parent and child will not be able to submit an application once the child has reached the age of 18.

Sometimes divorce settlements include child payments for tertiary education, or these agreements can be added later if both parties agree. However, these can only be changed before the agreement expires.

In your case, that would be before the children’s eighteenth birthday. Some schemes include providing funding for a degree with a gap year.

Tuition fees, rent and possibly a modest living allowance can usually be taken into account, but that will depend on the judge’s discretion as to what he deems reasonable under the circumstances.

If your children want to apply on their own, they need their own professional advice and both your ex-husband and you as both parents have a duty of care.

However, parents are usually involved in a change application and the role of a professional advisor is usually with them when they get a financial order or financing order or get a change before the 18th birthday, but it must be justified.

Since both of your children are now over 18, I’m afraid it’s best to approach your ex personally to ask if he can help you with your expenses.