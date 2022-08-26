Muslim extremist, 29, found guilty of sharing propaganda videos glorifying terrorists on Facebook

<!–

A Muslim extremist, previously convicted of distributing so-called Islamic State videos on WhatsApp and Instagram, has been found guilty of sharing propaganda videos glorifying terrorists on Facebook.

Sabbir Miah, 29, of Newham, east London, posted the propaganda video to a private group last June.

The images showed the black flag adopted by IS and were produced by Al-Hayat media – which produces the propaganda of the terrorist groups.

Prosecutor Diana Wilson told the trial at the Old Bailey: “It is clearly an IS publication that glorifies IS fighters and it is intended to be.”

The English-speaking narrator also referred to a British fighter named Abu Abdullah al-Habashi, who died near the Syrian border town of Kobani.

The video sparked 23 comments on Facebook and four comments. Responding to a comment that he couldn’t share the video, Miah replied, “Looks like privacy settings have been changed to private bro.”

After his arrest on November 2 last year at a temporary address in London, Miah said, “It’s weird because I haven’t posted anything.”

Ms Wilson added: “On the same day that Mr. Miah joined the group, he posted a video for everyone in the private group to watch.

“The video contains a black flag adopted by Islamic State and produced by Al-Hayat media, which produces IS propaganda.”

Jurors at the trial took ten hours and two minutes to find Miah guilty on a single charge of distributing a terrorist publication.

Miah had five previous convictions against him for similar crimes in 2016 and 2017.

In 2016, he posted a terrorist publication related to IS videos on a previous Facebook account and in early 2017, he posted further IS videos on Instagram and WhatsApp, resulting in two more convictions – he pleaded guilty to those charges.

Judge Anuja Dhir, QC, called for reports before the verdict and postponed the sentencing until October 4.

The judge said the previous convictions were “highly relevant” to the pre-sentence reports.

The court also heard that the defendant had a mentor from the Ministry of the Interior. The judge said it is important to know about the counseling and support the defendant received when he was released from prison.

After the ruling, Commander Richard Smith, who heads the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism command, said: “Miah was clearly determined to re-search and share this extremist content online, even knowing it could lead to a further conviction.” for terrorism.

“Terrorist propaganda is extremely harmful to those who watch it and to society at large, and we are working hard with our partners to identify and arrest people like Miah and to remove this kind of harmful content from the Internet.”

Nick Price, chief of the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) Special Crime and Counter-Terrorism Division, said: “After a thorough investigation by the counter-terrorism police, it was found that Miah had deliberately posted a video on a private Facebook group glorifying terrorism.

“My team at the CPS proved that the content of this video can encourage someone to commit terrorist crimes and that Miah was at least aware of that risk.

“This is an extremely serious offense and I’m glad the jury found Miah guilty today.”