Musk seeks boss ‘foolish enough’ to replace him at Twitter

Elon Musk said he will step down as Twitter’s chief executive after finding someone “foolish enough” to replace him.

The billionaire also warned that the social media website was like a plane “flying towards the ground at high speed with the engines on fire” as he tried to defend his time as the company’s leader.

Musk, formerly the world’s richest man, announced his plans to step down as Twitter boss after a poll of the site’s users voted for him to step down earlier this week, with 57.5 percent wanting that he would leave.

Musk had promised to stick to the result, but a period of lull led to speculation that he may want to hold on.

In the end, however, he came out candid and said that “as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job” he would step down as CEO.

But as a sign that he will continue to be heavily involved with the company, he said he would “continue to lead the software and server teams.”

The 51-year-old has come under increasing pressure over his management of Twitter, which he bought for £38bn in October after a protracted legal battle with the company after he attempted to pull out of the deal.

Defending his leadership of the company in an online forum, the tycoon said that without a series of controversial cost-cutting measures, Twitter would face a “negative cash flow situation of $3 billion a year.”

He continued, “We have an emergency fire drill…you look at it from my point of view and you say, “Okay, wow, this company is basically on a plane headed for the ground.” at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls inoperable”.

“That’s the reason for my actions that sometimes seem fake.”

The billionaire’s strategy has involved laying off about half of Twitter’s workforce, amounting to several thousand employees, raising concerns about whether parts of the company now have enough people to run them effectively.

He has also drawn criticism for reinstating banned users, including former US President Donald Trump, and for suspending the accounts of individuals, including journalists, who have criticized him.

Meanwhile, Tesla investors have become increasingly irked by Musk’s behavior on Twitter, with some believing his antics are distracting him from his other job as boss of the electric car maker and a pantheon of other companies, including rocket firm SpaceX.

Tesla’s share price is down about 66 percent this year and is at its lowest level since November 2020.

The stock is under pressure as Musk has sold £20bn worth of shares since April when he first made a bid on Twitter, using part of the proceeds to fund the takeover.

The drop also knocked billions off Musk’s net worth, with the tycoon being overtaken as the world’s richest man by French luxury goods mogul Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH.