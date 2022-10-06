Musk deposition is DELAYED for negotiations

<!–

Elon Musk’s deposition was delayed Thursday as he and Twitter executives continue to negotiate the terms of his $44 billion takeover.

Both sides agreed to delay Musk’s deposition, scheduled for Thursday in Texas, as they continue to hammer out a deal that would deter a non-jury trial in Delaware on Oct. 17, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Among the many issues they are said to be discussing is whether Tesla’s CEO will try to make the deal conditional on his original $12.5 billion debt financing package, while the banks try to talk their way out of the deal.

The banks could argue that Musk’s antics in delaying the deal have hurt Twitter enough to qualify as a material adverse effect by letting them walk away. New York Times reports.

And Musk could even scuttle his own deal by refusing to sign a letter certifying Twitter is solvent, though the judge in the case is likely to force the billionaire to sue the banks for the agreed-upon money under New York law governing them.

Meanwhile, Twitter executives are trying to ensure Musk doesn’t back out of his deal and are seeking confirmation of the details of the previously agreed contract.

They are also considering options such as court monitoring of the closing process and asking Musk to pay interest to compensate for the delays.

Without an agreement, neither side has requested a delay in the trial, and it is still scheduled for later this month.

“The parties have not filed a condition to stay this case, nor has either party wanted to stay the case. I therefore continue to press forward with our trial set to begin on October 17, 2022,’ Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, the judge of Delaware’s Court of Chancery, wrote in a filing Wednesday.

