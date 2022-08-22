Musicians pay tribute to Michael Gudinski on what would’ve been his 70th birthday

<!–

Several notable Australian musicians honor the late Michael Gudinski on what would have been his 70th birthday.

The record executive and promoter died in March 2021 at the age of 68.

Mushroom Group, the record label and tour company Gudinski founded in 1972, led the tribute to the industry giant on Monday.

The memory of Michael Gudinski on what would have been his 70th birthday today. Forever #1,” read a post on Mushroom Group’s Instagram account.

Fans flocked to the commentary section to pay their respects, and a number of Australian and New Zealand music stars also paid tribute.

“Number 1 forever,” wrote singer Dannii Minogue.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday MG we all miss you,” Noiseworks frontman Jon Stevens added.

Nat Dunn also commented on three heart emojis, while the band DZ Deathrays added one as well.

Gudinski, who founded the Australian record company Mushroom Records in 1972 and Frontier Touring in 1979, signed major artists such as Kylie Minogue, The Choirboys, Skyhooks, Split Etz, Eskimo Joe and Evermore.

He was also a leading figure in the Australian music industry.

An autopsy revealed that Gudinski died of a fatal rock-and-roll cocktail of booze and drugs, including cocaine, oxycodone and morphine in his system at the time of his death in March 2021.

His family released a statement last year revealing that he was being treated and on medication for his back injury at the time of his death.

“Michael Gudinski’s passing was devastating to his family, Mushroom Group and the entertainment industry,” they said.

He will always be remembered for his incredible achievements and his passion for life.

Shortly before Michael’s death, he fell causing serious spinal injuries, for which he was prescribed various painkillers.

“The Gudinski family does not consider it appropriate to comment further on what is a private matter.”

According to the first reports at the time of his death on March 2, the man had simply died in his sleep of a heart attack.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Gudinski AM tonight. The beloved Australian music legend passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Melbourne, Australia,” Mushroom Records confirmed in a statement at the time of his death.

“Michael was known for his loyalty and dedication. His ability to achieve the unattainable against insurmountable odds was proven time and again and spoke to his absolute passion for his career and life.

Michael’s legacy will live on through his family and the wildly successful Mushroom Group – an enduring embodiment of decades of passion and determination from an incredible man.

“The family respectfully asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time and thanks everyone for their support.”