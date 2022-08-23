Musician surrounded by armed NSW Police after local mistakes guitar for rifle in Sydney park

<!–

A musician practicing guitar in a Sydney park is surrounded by armed officers after a concerned local population believed his bizarrely shaped musical instrument was a powerful pistol.

The terrified resident called Triple Zero around 11:20 p.m. Monday evening after seeing what they believe was a man with a rifle equipped with a laser sight in Victoria Park in inner-city Camperdown.

The man was local musician Billy Rockbottom, the red light was coming from an amp jack and the gun was ‘Suzie Q’ – his three-string cigar box guitar.

A concerned resident called Triple Zero about 11:20 p.m. after seeing what they believe was a man with a gun fitted with a laser sight in Victoria Park (above) near Camperdown. The park is located next to the University of Sydney and is bordered on one side by Parramatta Road

A spokeswoman for the NSW Police confirmed that officers had been called to the park next to the University of Sydney after reporting that a man may be armed.

“Police were called to that location around 11:20 p.m. last night,” she said.

“However, during a reconnaissance of the area, no one with a firearm was found.”

Rockbottom had gone to the park about 10:30 p.m. for a late night twang so as not to disturb his wife and two sons or neighbors at his nearby home.

The 51-year-old was sitting on the roots of a fig tree fidgeting with a new amplifier when he was suddenly surrounded by police with guns drawn.

“I did see what I thought was a police van on the university grounds,” he told the Daily Mail Australia. ‘But I didn’t like it then.

The red light on this reinforced socket was mistaken for a laser sight from a rifle

“The next thing, from behind I suddenly notice torches being shone on me and a voice saying, ‘Are you there, mate?’

“The voice became voices yelling at me not to move and putting down what I had in my hands.”

Rockbottom, a busker who describes his solo musical project as swamp folk rock, believed there were about 30 police officers in the park.

“I realized that countless weapons had been drawn on me,” he said. “It was a very tense situation.”

When police realized that Rockbottom was carrying a guitar instead of a firearm, they explained why they had been called to the scene.

“Someone had seen a man sitting under a tree with what they believed to be a gun with a laser sight on it,” he said.

Rockbottom, who also sings and plays bass with heavy rock band Fleetwood Meth, said he was pleased the caller had been concerned enough to contact police and had nothing but praise for the officers who responded.

“I found them very professional and polite,” he said. “Until I tried to sing them a song and they turned on their heels and drove off.”

Rockbottom said he was already working on a song about his Monday night meeting for his upcoming album Tunes to Pass Hard Time, which he would call Real Deep, Real Quick.