Musician hired to sing at unfaithful ex’s WEDDING to NEW WOMAN – sings Before He Cheats

A musician has revealed she was hired to sing at her cheating ex-boyfriend’s wedding without his knowledge and decided to surprise him with a song about infidelity.

Alexandra Starr, an aspiring singer-songwriter from California, was in for a shock when she was asked to perform at her ex-boyfriend’s wedding to the girl he had cheated on her with a year earlier.

The artist, who said she dated the guy for more than five years before finding out he’d been unfaithful last fall, explained that she doubles as a ‘cover singer’, meaning she often steps in for those who are unable to perform at local events.

So when the lead singer of the band her ex had hired for her wedding called her and asked her to take her place, she felt it was a ‘sign’ and saw it as the perfect opportunity to get revenge.

Her former flame was in for a big shock when she started busting Carrie Underwood’s Before He Cheats – throwing water at him before storming out of the wedding in a dramatic moment that was captured and shared TikTok.

Alexandra hid her face for the first part of the evening, but when the pair took to the floor for their first dance together, she began singing the country hit – which is about getting back at a cheating ex – as she turned around to show her face.

Both the bride and groom seemed uncomfortable as the realization hit them, while a friend of the newlyweds tried to get Alexandra to stop.

She posted a clip of the shocking moment to the video streaming app last month, where it quickly went viral – racking up more than nine million views in a matter of days and leaving many people online devastated.

In the clip, the couple – whose names have not been revealed – could be seen dancing romantically while their wedding guests looked on.

At first, Alexandra kept her identity hidden by facing the band as she performed the song All of Me by John Legend.

But then she segued into Carrie’s 2005 anthem as she twisted her body around to get a full view of her ex and his new wife.

“Right now he’s probably slow-dancing with a bleach-blonde tramp and she’s probably on the mend,” she sang. ‘And he doesn’t know…

‘I dug my key into the side of his beautiful little souped-up four-wheel drive. Carved my name into his leather seats.

‘I took a Louisville slugger for both headlights. I cut a hole in all four tires. Maybe next time he’ll think twice before cheating.’

The blonde bride, who wore a white wedding dress, could be seen looking around at her friends and family looking confused and upset as a friend tried to comfort her.

The groom also seemed stunned and unsure of how to handle the situation.

A man then approached Alexandra and tried to escort her off the stage before she took his drink out of his hand and threw it at the groom, drenching him in water; she then pushed him back as she stormed out.

Before the events took place, Alexandra opened up about her plans to surprise the couple with the song in another video, explaining: ‘Look, I know I should probably be the bigger person and walk away, especially because I’m inevitably going to get my heart broken that day, but I’m done being the nice girl.’

“We dated for five and a half years and lived together, and we married the ‘second woman’ after just one year,” she added.

Alexandra later wrote a song about the intense moment, which she showed in another TikTok video.

“I almost said no, but I’m too petty and karma’s ab***h, so let’s call it a sign, a gift from the gods, or whatever,” the caption read.

‘We were five years strong, he wasted no time moving on. So I’m not sorry, it’s one hell of a story.

‘Here comes the bride, all dressed in white, I turned, his eyes met mine. I almost cried, that day was going to be mine.

‘I threw water in his face, but it must have been wine. But then I walked away with everyone watching.

‘I didn’t get paid and if you’re wondering – Yes, I was fired and I’d do it all over again.’

Alexandra’s actions sparked a huge debate online – with some viewers slamming her for ruining the couple’s big day, while others defended her, calling it a ‘once in a lifetime chance’.

‘This is so bad. His poor wife,” one person wrote, while another added: “No class.”

‘Everyone telling her to be the bigger person… This is a once in a lifetime opportunity,’ one user defended. ‘The stars are aligned on this.’

“This is the energy of the main character and I love it,” said another.

Another said it was ‘revenge’ for ‘all the girls who never got the revenge they deserved’.

‘This is so dark… But strangely satisfying. That’s the vindication for me,” read another comment.

However, others accused her of faking it all in an attempt to gain attention and promote her music.

“Bruh, this looks so staged,” one person wrote, while another agreed: “This just didn’t seem believable.”

“This is definitely just one big ad to promote her song,” another theorized.

“Best marketing strategy ever,” said another user.