Musician Fred White dies at age 67; was drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire

Fred White, a drummer for the classic 1970s superband Earth, Wind & Fire, has passed away, according to an Instagram post from his older brother and former bandmate, Verdine White. He was 67.

Verdine White continued writing Instagram on Sunday: “Our family is saddened today by the loss of a wonderful and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie’ White.”

Verdine White called his brother a “child protégé” and identified him as an “original” founding member of Earth, Wind & Fire “with gold records at the tender age of 16 years old.”

“But more than that,” Verdine White continued, “at home and out, he was the wonderful brother who was always entertaining and wonderfully mischievous!”

Details of the cause of death were not immediately available. CNN has reached out to the band’s representatives.

The band’s official Instagram account as well posted a memorial tribute to Fred White, sharing a fragment of a drum solo during Earth, Wind & Fire’s Tour of the World at Rockpalast in Essen, Germany in 1979.

Also Philip Bailey, one of the original lead singers of Earth, Wind & Fire placed in honor of Fred Whitesharing an image celebrating the band’s 1980 double Grammy win.

“We will miss you, Freddie,” he wrote.

Prior to officially joining Earth, Wind & Fire, Fred White toured and played drums for Donny Hathaway as a child, while appearing on his album “Live”.

With the band, Fred White won six Grammys and was nominated a total of 13 times, scoring trophies for Best R&B Instrumental Performance for their 1979 song “Boogie Wonderland”, as well as the same award for 1977’s “Runnin'”.

In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“Earth, Wind & Fire took jazz, soul, gospel, pop and more and packed them into one psychedelic, mystical package,” said the music institution. introduction to band induction states. “Few groups were as innovative yet loved by critics and audiences as EW&F.”

The Hall of Fame also described how the band “solidified the growth of black album music in the 1970s”, recounting how Earth, Wind & Fire scored six consecutive double-platinum albums and became Columbia record company’s best-selling R&B band of all time records became.

Most recently, Fred White worked on Diana Ross’ 2021 album ‘Thank You’.