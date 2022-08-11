Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr who drummed on band’s megahit Pass the Dutchie dies aged 55 

<!–

Youth musical star Frederick Waite Jr, who drummed on the 1982 cannabis-inspired mega-hit Pass the Dutchie, has died aged 55.

Waite passed away on July 20 in Birmingham, while the British-Jamaican reggae band announced his passing on Twitter today. No cause of death has been established and a judicial inquiry was opened on 1 August.

They said in a statement: “We are saddened by the passing of drummer Frederick Waite Jr. of Musical Youth. Our thoughts go out to him and his family at this sad time.

“We have lost a musical legend that has inspired many young musicians over the past 40 years.”

Legions of fans paid tribute to Waite after the announcement

Legions of fans paid tribute to Waite, with one tweet: ‘RIP Frederick. The very first record I ever bought was Pass The Dutchie. I was 11 years old and I was saving my pocket money of 25 cents a week, my grandfather gave it to me on a Friday and I went to Rumbelows in Bromsgrove and bought it myself. Thanks for the childhood memories.’

Another wrote: ‘I’m sorry to hear this, thoughts are with everyone who knew him. Very proud of this band from Birmingham, so talented.’

Musical Youth was founded in 1979 and became the first black act to play a music video on MTV.

They were best known for their number one hit Pass The Dutchie, Youth of Today, Never Gonna Give You Up and a collaboration with Donna Summer on a track entitled Unconditional Love.

As the group grew in popularity, they recorded two hugely successful albums and even earned a Grammy Award nomination before splitting up in 1985.

They later got together and the band played Pass the Dutchie without Waite at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony this month.