WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr who drummed on band’s megahit Pass the Dutchie dies aged 55 

Australia
By Jacky

Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr who drummed on mega-hit Pass the Dutchie dies aged 55

  • Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr has died aged 55, the band announced
  • He played drums on the megahit Pass the Dutchie by the British-Jamaican reggae band
  • Legions of fans paid tribute to Waite after Musical Youth broke the news
  • Musical Youth was the first black act to play a music video on MTV

By Jack Wright for Mailonline

Published: 13:32, 11 August 2022 | Updated: 14:03, 11 August 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Youth musical star Frederick Waite Jr, who drummed on the 1982 cannabis-inspired mega-hit Pass the Dutchie, has died aged 55.

Waite passed away on July 20 in Birmingham, while the British-Jamaican reggae band announced his passing on Twitter today. No cause of death has been established and a judicial inquiry was opened on 1 August.

They said in a statement: “We are saddened by the passing of drummer Frederick Waite Jr. of Musical Youth. Our thoughts go out to him and his family at this sad time.

“We have lost a musical legend that has inspired many young musicians over the past 40 years.”

Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr who drummed on bands

Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr has died aged 55

Waite, pictured left with the band, passed away on July 20 in Birmingham

Waite, pictured left with the band, passed away on July 20 in Birmingham

Waite, pictured left with the band, passed away on July 20 in Birmingham

Musical Youth was founded in 1979 and became the first black act to play a music video on the newly founded channel MTV

Musical Youth was founded in 1979 and became the first black act to play a music video on the newly founded channel MTV

Musical Youth was founded in 1979 and became the first black act to play a music video on the newly founded channel MTV

1660223369 798 Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr who drummed on bands

1660223369 798 Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr who drummed on bands

Musical Youth wrote in a statement: “It is with sadness that we announce the passing of drummer Frederick Waite Jr. from Musical Youth. Our thoughts go out to him and his family at this sad time. We have lost a musical legend that has inspired many young musicians over the past 40 years.”

1660223369 296 Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr who drummed on bands

1660223369 296 Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr who drummed on bands

1660223370 915 Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr who drummed on bands

1660223370 915 Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr who drummed on bands

1660223371 998 Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr who drummed on bands

1660223371 998 Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr who drummed on bands

Legions of fans paid tribute to Waite after the announcement

Legions of fans paid tribute to Waite after the announcement

Legions of fans paid tribute to Waite after the announcement

Legions of fans paid tribute to Waite, with one tweet: ‘RIP Frederick. The very first record I ever bought was Pass The Dutchie. I was 11 years old and I was saving my pocket money of 25 cents a week, my grandfather gave it to me on a Friday and I went to Rumbelows in Bromsgrove and bought it myself. Thanks for the childhood memories.’

Another wrote: ‘I’m sorry to hear this, thoughts are with everyone who knew him. Very proud of this band from Birmingham, so talented.’

Musical Youth was founded in 1979 and became the first black act to play a music video on MTV.

Musical Youth pictured in October 1983. Waite is pictured far left

Musical Youth pictured in October 1983. Waite is pictured far left

Musical Youth pictured in October 1983. Waite is pictured far left

British reggae group Musical Youth posed on the playground of their school, Duddeston Manor School, in Birmingham in 1982. Waite is at the back left of the photo

British reggae group Musical Youth posed on the playground of their school, Duddeston Manor School, in Birmingham in 1982. Waite is at the back left of the photo

British reggae group Musical Youth posed on the playground of their school, Duddeston Manor School, in Birmingham in 1982. Waite is at the back left of the photo

Musical Youth performed their song Pass the Dutchie at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony on August 8, without Waite, who passed away on July 20

Musical Youth performed their song Pass the Dutchie at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony on August 8, without Waite, who passed away on July 20

Musical Youth performed their song Pass the Dutchie at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony on August 8, without Waite, who passed away on July 20

They were best known for their number one hit Pass The Dutchie, Youth of Today, Never Gonna Give You Up and a collaboration with Donna Summer on a track entitled Unconditional Love.

As the group grew in popularity, they recorded two hugely successful albums and even earned a Grammy Award nomination before splitting up in 1985.

They later got together and the band played Pass the Dutchie without Waite at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony this month.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Paul Green death: Footy legend’s…

Jacky

Exhausted carriage horse collapses…

Jacky

Mother who didn’t leave house for…

Jacky
1 of 3,650

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More