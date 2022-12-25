Music festival goes bankrupt due to six-figure refunds from fans and suppliers

An Australian music festival run by Oli Frost, the fiancé of influencer Nikki Westcott’s restauranteur, has shut down after his company went into administration.

Launched in 2016 by Mr Frost and event organizer Johnny Eddings, The Grass Is Greener festival was an annual indie music festival held in towns around Queensland.

However, the company responsible for the festival, Handpicked Events and Marketing, founded by Mr. Frost, went bankrupt on December 8.

According to The Gold Coast Bulletinwill review more than $570,000 in loans made to other companies managed by Mr. Frost and Mr. Eddings.

This year’s festival promised a great line-up of artists performing in Cairns, Gold Coast, Canberra and Geelong.

However, a slew of international artists pulled out shortly after the lineup was announced, including Ty Dolla $ign, ZHU, and Maya Jane Coles.

Sydney hip-hop group ONEFOUR also pulled out before ever playing a show, claiming that the organizers “failed to meet their commitments” in an Instagram post.

Despite this, the Cairns and Gold Coast festivals continued with the limited lineup in October.

However, the upcoming dates in Geelong and Canberra have since been canceled due to poor ticket sales – with less than 1900 tickets sold in total.

Mr Frost (pictured) is a well known Gold Coast restaurateur. He operates the Maman restaurant in James St, Burleigh Heads along with Tammy Hembrow’s ex Matt Poole

Ticket holders were informed that their refunds were withheld due to the bankruptcy of London-based ticketing company Festicket, which had been selling tickets for the festival.

Festicket had debts of approximately $44.5 million.

Despite Festicket being an ‘official partner’ of Grass is Greener, neither the festival nor its directors were named on the long list of creditors provided to the UK regulator for Festicket.

The Grass is Greener social media channels are now throwing banned comments from the public, after being inundated with complaints.

Mr Frost’s director’s report shows the names of 1200 people left out of pocket after buying about 1900 tickets to the canceled festivals in Canberra and Geelong.

Mr Frost runs the Maman restaurant in James St, Burleigh Heads, with Matt Poole, Tammy Hembrow’s ex.

He also runs restaurant Lucia Tapas Garden in Tugun, on the beach in Queensland.

In photos shared on his Instagram account, Mr. Frost showcases his lavish lifestyle as he travels the world with his glamorous fiancé Westcott.

Nikki has over 100,000 followers on Instagram and owns fashion brands JGR & STN (Jagger and Stone), Wild Ones, and a wine called Jackson West.