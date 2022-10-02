Drug overdoses at music festival: 18 people treated at Knockout Outdoor, Listen Out

The police arrested over 70 people for drug possession and four for drug supply

Eighteen people were hospitalized with suspected drug overdoses at the events

Festivals were held in Sydney Olympic Park and Centennial Park respectively

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A horror weekend has seen 18 people at two music festivals rushed to hospital after suffering drug overdoses, despite the introduction of amnesty buckets and a heavy police presence with sniffer dogs.

Australia’s party season kicked off with Knockout Outdoor at Sydney Olympic Park and Listen Out at Centennial Park on Saturday night – with tens of thousands of revelers.

More than 70 people were arrested for drug possession and a further four for drug supply.

Fortunately, no deaths have been reported.

Eighteen people across both events were hospitalized with suspected drug overdoses and dozens more were treated by medical staff (pictured, revelers on Listen Out)

Australia’s party season kicked off with Knockout Outdoor (pictured) and Listen Out festivals on Saturday night

The arrests and hospitalizations come despite amnesty bins being set up at both events so revelers can dispose of drugs without fear of arrest.

The policy was introduced as a recommendation of a coronial inquest delivered in 2020 into the deaths of six young people at music festivals in NSW between December 2017 and January 2019.

Alex Ross-King, 19, Joshua Tam, 22, Callum Brosnan, 21, Diana Nguyen, 21, Joseph Pham, 23 all died at festivals after taking MDMA or ecstasy.

Five of the six festival-goers also had other illegal substances in their system.

The inquiry also recommended a number of other measures, including pill testing, scrapping the use of sniffer dogs and reducing the number of strip searches.

The government rejected all recommendations with police sniffer dogs in force at the weekend to deter drug use.

Police officers and a drug detection dog walk among festival-goers at the entrance to Splendor in the Grass 2022 at North Byron Parklands on July 22

More than 44,000 people went to Knockout Outdoor (pictured), while 21,000 attended Listen Out on Saturday night

Police said they were generally satisfied with the behavior of the public, but added that there are still those who continue to put their health and well-being at serious risk.

‘Illegal drugs break down the fabric of society. Dealers simply see drug users as a commodity market and care little about the consequences that come with drug use,’ said Head of South West Metropolitan Region, Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith.

‘Police will continue to carry out high-visibility operations to target the use, possession and supply of illegal drugs – along with anti-social behavior and alcohol-fuelled violence – particularly as major events continue to return in the summer months.

More than 44,000 people went to Knockout Outdoor, which ran from 2pm to 11pm.

Police said they were generally pleased with crowd behavior despite the arrests (pictured, festival goers at Knockout Outdoor)

Twelve people were taken to hospital with suspected overdoses after taking party drugs.

The police arrested 24 people at the event for drug trafficking. While three others were charged with drug supply.

Listen Out had an attendance of 21,000 people and started at noon on Saturday.

Six people were hospitalized, while 49 revelers were charged with drug dealing.

A 19-year-old man was handcuffed by officers and charged with drug supply. Four others were arrested for assaulting the police.