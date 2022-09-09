Music exec worth $400 mil being sued by ex-maid who alleges she was underpaid, fired for poor health

Mega-wealthy Hollywood music manager Irving Azoff, 74, is being sued by his former housekeeper for allegedly failing to pay the woman for her overtime work and firing her over health issues.

Gloria Martinez filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday alleging that her former boss and his wife, Shelli Azoff, blocked her wages and abruptly fired her in March after the onset of a health problem caused her to suffer. she had to miss work for doctor ‘s appointments .

Martinez worked for the Azoffs for about 10 years, between 2008-2017 and again between August 2021 and March 2022.

Irving Azoff is an incredibly well-connected Hollywood music manager who has a net worth of $400 million.

Formerly leading superstar Christina Aguilera, he has had clients including legends such as Bon Jovi, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and even the daring comedienne Chelsea Handler.

Azoff and his wife, Rochelle ‘Shelli’ Azoff, who is a close personal friend of Kris Jenner, are being sued by their former housekeeper for allegedly firing her over medical problems

Irving and his wife Shelli are also close friends of the Kardashian/Jenner clan and hosted the wedding for Khloe Kardashian’s short-lived marriage to Lamar Odom at their Beverly Hills mansion.

According to the New York PostMartinez claims to have developed persistent ovarian pain caused by cysts and fibroids in mid-2021.

The indictment states that after three visits to the doctor, Shelli Azoff began to complain about the time it took Martinez to take off to cope with her illness.

When Martinez told Shelli she would have to have a hysterectomy within the year, Ms Azoff is said to have told the woman that this was neither a “necessary” nor “correct” treatment for her condition.

On February 24, 2022, Martinez missed work to undergo a biopsy and provided her bosses with a medical certificate. She was told to make a follow-up appointment for March 10, but was canceled on March 9.

Furthermore, Martinez claims that the multi-millionaires were vague about paying her.

The Los Angeles housekeeper says she and her employers agreed on a weekly salary of $1,500, but the amount she got from week to week “varied in amount.”

She also claims she was not paid for overtime, or compensated for missed meals.

“Defendants’ termination of Martinez’s employment is done with malice and oppression,” the lawsuit reads.

The conduct of “defendants” was intended to retaliate against Martinez who had exercised her right to request reasonable accommodations because of her disability. This constitutes unlawful discrimination and retaliation against California law.”

According to her legal documents, Martinez is demanding a jury trial.

Irving, who previously led entertainment industry powerhouses including Live Nation Entertainment, IMG and Ticketmaster, has also built an impressive real estate portfolio.

According to various profiles, the Azoffs own homes in Beverly Hills, Cabo San Lucas, Colorado, and recently sold a beachfront home in Malibu, California.