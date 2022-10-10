Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS

NEW YORK (AP) – With a stunning performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought it to San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets.

Wiped the right-hander chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre on-the-spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his birthplace Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 win over the listless Mets.

“He was on a mission today,” said San Diego manager Bob Melvin.

Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a great midfield catch that helped the Padres win the best-of-three National League wildcard series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.

San Diego moved up to take on the best-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-five Division Series starting Tuesday — ensuring the Padres will play for their home fans for the first time in 16 years in the postseason when they return to Petco Park for game 3.

“I can’t wait to go back. They deserve it,” said Melvin.

It was the fifth time that the Padres have won a playoff series. They took a first-round matchup against St. Louis at their home stadium with no fans allowed after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before being swept into the Division Series by eventual World Series champion Dodgers.

For the Mets, a scintillating season ended with wailing at home for empty seats. Baseball’s greatest players won 101 games—the second most in franchise history—but were unable to hold off Atlanta in the NL East after being at the top of the division for six days.

New York led by 10 1/2 games on June 1 and seven on August 10, before finally relinquishing control last weekend. The defending World Series champions took their fifth straight division title and a first-round playoff bye on the strength of a head-to-head win in Atlanta — and the Mets never fully recovered.

Max Scherzer was rocked in a Game 1 loss against San Diego and after New York won Game 2 behind Jacob deGrom to avert elimination, they gathered next to nothing against Musgrove and ended up with one lone hit.

Number 3 starter Chris Bassitt lasted only four innings and gave up three runs and three hits with three valuable walks for batters near the bottom of the ranking.

Pete Alonso’s leadoff single in the fifth and Starling Marte’s walk to start the seventh were the lone runners Musgrove allowed in his first postseason start.

Robert Suarez and Josh Hader finished with perfect relief for the Padres.

“They beat us very hard,” said Alonso.

Growing up as a Padres fan in suburban San Diego, Musgrove threw the franchise’s first no-hitter in his second start with the team last year.

He was working on a one-hitter and warming up for the sixth inning on Sunday when Mets manager Buck Showalter came out of the dugout and spoke to first base umpire Alfonso Marquez.

All six umps huddled together, then headed for the mound while Marquez, the crew chief, was wearing Musgrove’s glove, cap—even his ears—apparently looking for illegal sticky substances.

“I’ve seen him do it before, checking the pitcher,” Musgrove said. “I get it, dude. They are on their last leg, they are desperate, they are doing everything they can to get me out of the game.”

Musgrove said Marquez concluded, “There’s nothing on it.”

Umpires allowed Musgrove to continue and he completed a 1-2-3 sixth, punctuated by a pointed gesture towards the New York dugout.

“It motivated me a little bit, man. It woke me up,” he said.

The spin rate was higher on all six fields of Musgrove.

“We have knowledge of many things. I love him as a pitcher — I always have,” Showalter said. “I don’t get into a lot of things.

“I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings,” he added. “I have to do what’s best for the New York Mets and our players.”

Fans shouted “Cheater!” in Musgrove, a member of the 2017 Houston Astros World Series champions who were discovered by Major League Baseball for illegally stealing plates to aid their batters.

“Joe Musgrove is a man of character,” Melvin said. “If I question his character, I have a problem with.”

The Astros cheating scandal has rocked the sport. Musgrove has said he is uncomfortable wearing his championship ring and wants “one that feels deserved” at the Padres.

“I guarantee Musgrove has Red Hot on his ears,” tweeted Milwaukee outfielder Andrew McCutchen. “Workers use it as a mechanism to stay locked up during competitions. It burns like crazy and IDK why some guys think it helps them but in no way is it ‘sticky’. Buck is smart. Might try to just throw him off.”

THINKING OF Mr. CHAPTER

During batting practice, San Diego second baseman Jake Cronenworth wore an old-school Tony Gwynn No. 19 uniform T-shirt, a giveaway in Petco Park one day this season.

“We’ve all got them,” Cronenworth said. “Usually a lot of us wear them, but I think everyone wears hoodies these days.”

However, Cronenworth thought this was a day to salute the late Padres Hall of Famer.

“It was just sitting in my locker and I hadn’t brought it with me for a reason, so I decided to wear it,” he said. “Tony was one of the best, so give us some support from above.”

TRAINERS ROOM

Padres: All-Star 3B Manny Machado, who had an RBI single, limped back to the dugout after striking out in the ninth inning and appeared to prefer a leg. He stayed in the game.

Mets: Francisco Lindor was shaken after hitting a ball from the inside of his right knee in the fourth. When the star’s shortstop was checked by an athletic trainer, Showalter sauntered over to the plate, picked up Lindor’s bat and handed it back. Lindor stayed in the game and struckout.

NEXT ONE

San Diego went 5-14 against the first place Dodgers this season, finishing 22 games behind them in NL West.

New York will begin its spring training schedule next year with split-squad games on February 25 against Miami and Houston. The regular season opener is March 30 in Miami.

____

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

PART: