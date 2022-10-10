Musgrove, Padres blank Mets to advance to NLDS vs. rival Dodgers

Padres starter Joe Musgrove threw seven scoreless innings and Juan Soto and Manny Machado delivered singles to take San Diego to a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card series.

Musgrove, a San Diego native, allowed only one hit during his outing.

The win sets up an NL Division Series between the Padres and NL West rival the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won a team-record 111 games this season. Game 1 of that five-game series is scheduled for Tuesday.

More to come…