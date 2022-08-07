Museum agrees to return looted collection of 72 treasured artefacts to Nigeria

Museum heads have agreed to return ownership of a looted collection of treasured artifacts to Nigeria, including the Benin Bronzes, as it is “moral and appropriate” to do.

The Horniman Museum said ownership of the 72 objects, which were looted in 1897 and including 12 copper plaques known as Benin Bronzes, will be transferred to the Nigerian government.

Eve Salomon, Chair of the Trustees of the Horniman Museum and Gardens in Forest Hill, South East London, said: ‘The evidence is very clear that these objects were obtained by force, and external consultation supported our view that it is both moral and appropriate to to return their property to Nigeria.”

A brass rooster altarpiece, ivory and brass ceremonial items, brass bells, everyday items such as fans and baskets, and a key ‘from the king’s palace’ are among the items.

The objects were taken from Benin City in Nigeria in February 1897 by British troops.

In January, the Nigerian National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) requested the return of the artifacts.

The Horniman then conducted detailed research and reached out to community members, visitors, school children, academics, heritage professionals and artists in Nigeria and the UK.

Horniman’s trustees decided to return ownership of the collection and this was given the green light on August 5 by the Charity Commission, which regulates the charitable sector.

Discussions are being held with the NCMM about the formal transfer of ownership and the possibility of keeping some objects on loan for exhibition, research and education.

NCMM Director General Professor Abba Tijani said: “We are very pleased with this decision by the administrators of the Horniman Museum and Gardens.

“After approval by the Charity Commission, we look forward to a fruitful discussion about loan agreements and collaborations between the National Commission for Museums and Monuments and the Horniman.”

The Horniman Museum and Gardens was named Museum of the Year by the Art Fund last month.