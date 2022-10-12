Murphy stands by claim he’d ‘take Mbappe over Haaland’ despite Man City goals

Danny Murphy stuck to his claim that he would rather have Kylian Mbappe over Erling Haaland.

Haaland and Mbappe are without a doubt the blockbuster stars of the new generation as the era of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi comes to an end.

Getty Haaland has been an unstoppable force for Man City this season, scoring 20 goals in 13 games across all competitions

The Norwegian superstar has already scored 15 Premier League goals in nine games since joining Man City this summer.

All questions about his status as a global superstar have been put firmly on the table.

In September, former Liverpool, Charlton and Tottenham midfielder Murphy told talkSPORT that he would prefer the Paris Saint-Germain striker.

He said: “Mbappe, talk about another superstar. I would pay money to babysit that boy.

“He is not a class of his own. I would have Mbappe over Haaland. I love Haaland, but I would have Mbappe first.

“Mbappé has this explosive dynamic, this individuality that is unbelievable.”

Getty Mbappe has 183 goals in 230 games for PSG

Although Haaland has scored goals at an almost unprecedented pace, Murphy stood by his mind.

“I’ll stick with it,” he told talkSPORT. “When you go to watch football, you want to get off the edge of your feet and be entertained.

“Mbappe with the skills he has gives you more pleasure on the eye.

“Haaland goals to games is a little bit better than Mbappe, I think it’s every 1.2 games and Mbappe is every 1.4.

“You could discuss where they played and the levels.”

Haaland vs Mbappe becomes the rivalry for the current generation

Mbappe’s future has once again become the topic of conversation, amid reports that he feels ‘betrayed’ by PSG and plans to leave in January.

The battle will start again to attract a player who will be a top superstar for at least the next decade, with Murphy’s former side Liverpool linked with a transfer for him.

Even Rio Ferdinand joked that he is trying to persuade the 23-year-old to join Manchester United.

He tweeted a photo of him meeting Mbappe with the caption: “Deal done #AgentFerdy.”