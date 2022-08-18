MURDOCK: The sinister plan to fire teachers for being white is naked bigotry and Marxist

Manhattan-based political commentator Deroy Murdock is a Fox News contributor.

As if Dr. Martin Luther King never lived and George Wallace never died, Minneapolis public schools have embraced old-fashioned, naked bigotry: In case of layoffs, they ignore class effectiveness, ignore seniority, and fire white teachers for ‘educators of color.’

You could respect this madness if it was at least written in crisp, invigorating cold English — “Fire Whitey first,” for example.

Instead, the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers’ new contract with its school district shrouds this policy in a euphemistic mist: “If a teacher is overestimated who is a member of a population that is underrepresented among the qualified teachers in the location, the district will next teacher, who does not belong to an underrepresented population.’

Education and legal experts reject this ridiculous measure.

Ryan Girdusky, founder of the 1776 Project PAC, which supports patriotic school board candidates, called it what it is: “Critical Race Theory in Practice. It’s state-sanctioned racism.

Qualified teachers who happen to be white lose their jobs just because of the color of their skin. This is something we’ve been working on for decades to escape,” he said. “It’s totally unacceptable. It hurts children, parents, teachers and the community in general and breeds an enormous amount of social mistrust.’

Catrin Wigfall, a former teacher now at the Center of the American Experiment, a free-market think tank in Minneapolis, is equally outraged.

“While increasing the number of teachers of color is a worthy goal, the layoff clause in the Minneapolis union agreement with the district is a political solution that is unlikely to stand up in court and is not a good long-term policy.”

She insists that “the district is at risk of becoming involved in lawsuits, which would take time and resources to improve the district’s poor academic performance.”

Lawsuits seem to be the first circular saw waiting for this rotten idea.

It is almost designed to split in two the moment it faces a 14th Equal Protection Amendment or complaint under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The U.S. Supreme Court has already rejected dismissals based on race, 5 -4, even to address past discrimination. See Wygant v. Jackson Board of Education (1986).

This settlement suffers from a practical problem that also screams for lawsuits: who exactly is white?

While some teachers appear to be Caucasian and thus worth firing, many apparently white people also have Black, Hispanic, Asian, and—especially in the Midwest—Native American blood.

The last thing Critical Race Theorists want is ethnic courtesy. Just as class struggle motivated old-school Marxists, racial struggle is what sets contemporary cultural Marxists on fire.

Who will maintain that a vulnerable teacher is white when she begs, “Excuse me, but my mother is Chippewa”? Even Better: In the Age of Identity Politics, Who Will Tell a Blonde, Blue-Eyed Spanish Teacher—Identifying as Hispanic—That He’s Real blank?

In one of the funnier jokes on The Simpsons blackboard, Bart repeatedly writes, “I didn’t see anything out of the ordinary in the faculty lounge.”

Imagine what Bart might see in the faculty lounge the day after Mrs. Smith is dumped. Never mind her brilliant students, personal warmth and excellent attendance. Being the next white person on the roster, she scored a pink slip.

The faculty lounge discussion that follows is anything but collegial.

Instead, some whites see their black colleagues and think, “Look what you did to my competent friend.” Some blacks will see whites and think, ‘Why are you staring at me? This was not my idea.’ Others will think, “Too bad, but cracked eggs are part of the recipe for a racial omelette.”

There will be a lot of nervous looks, but few words, because everyone is afraid to say something that could make things worse. So a fragile tension will descend on a space where teachers of all backgrounds previously enjoyed coffee, tea and conversation.

How exactly do the architects of this nonsense expect sadness, suspicion, and anger to foster peace, love, and understanding?

But again, the last thing Critical Race Theorists want is ethnic courtesy.

Just as class struggle motivated old-school Marxists, racial struggle is what sets contemporary cultural Marxists on fire.

The black-and-white bitterness that ignites these kinds of plans also fuels the revolutionary flames they fantasize about. These racist arsonists must be stopped before they stare ecstatically at their blazing handicrafts.