Murders in Idaho: Everything you need to know about the arrest of suspect Bryan Kohberger

Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania nearly seven weeks after four college students were brutally murdered in their beds. Police said they were able to link him to the crime scene through his DNA and his white Hyundai Elantra.

Kohberger has since been extradited to Pennsylvania where he will be formally charged with the muders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

DailyMail.com answers your questions about the murders and Kohberger’s arrest.