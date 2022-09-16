Murderers and sex offenders sent to Ukraine after agreeing to fight for Putin in return for pardon

Up to 400 violent criminals are being taken off to fight for Russia on the front lines in Ukraine after recruiters promised them a pardon in exchange for six months of service.

Inmates from penal colonies in the Tambov region who signed up for the deal were seen in prison vans destined for a “training camp” in southern Russia, according to disturbing video footage.

After dutiful military instruction, the murderers, sex offenders, burglars and other convicts will be sent to the front lines after the mass release from prison.

Deserters have been warned that they will be summarily shot – but those who survive six months will be pardoned by Putin and allowed to resume their lives, no matter how horrific their crimes.

The Russian leader and his military commanders are making efforts to recruit as many new fighters as possible without introducing mass conscription in a desperate attempt to bolster dwindling troop numbers across the border.

It’s so close Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, who heads the infamous private army known as the Wagner Group, traveled in person to a prison in the Mordovia region to deliver a speech earlier this week encouraging inmates to adhere. to report as mercenaries.

Prisoners from penal colonies in Tambov region are shuttled to fight training camps before being shipped to Ukraine

Head of the PMC Wagner Group of mercenaries Yevgeny Prigozhin is pictured amid a recruitment drive in a Mordovia prison

Prigozhin said Ukraine’s lightning offensive near Kharkov last weekend – which saw Russian troops abandon their positions in a mass retreat – was a “disgrace” that his private army could turn back

‘If I were a prisoner I would dream of joining’ [the Wagner group] not only to pay my debt to the motherland, but also to repay it with vengeance,” Prigozhin told the prisoners.

PMC Wagner mercenaries pose in Popasna, the Sievierodonetsk district of Luhansk Oblast, eastern Ukraine

Prigozhin, 61, didn’t mince words and threatened to recruit the children of prisoners if they refused the offer.

“The first sin is desertion. Nobody deserts, nobody gives up, nobody surrenders. You are taught what to do regarding surrender.

“Two grenades you must have with you. One grenade for our enemies and one for yourself.

“Those who don’t like this… send your own children to the front,” Putin’s friend declared.

‘It’s or the PMC’ [Private Military Company] and prisoners, or your children. It’s up to you.’

Those who die on the front lines “will be buried as heroes,” Prigozhin told the detainees.

So far, Putin has been hesitant to launch a full-scale mobilization of new recruits, but there are rumors he is about to announce partial conscription in certain regions.

Prigozhin, meanwhile, told loyalist Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper that Ukraine’s lightning offensive near Kharkov last weekend – which saw Russian troops abandon their positions in a mass retreat – was a “disgrace” that his private army could turn back.

“They are patriots and cannot tolerate the shame of their motherland,” Prigozhin claimed.

“Second, they are professionals of the highest level and many of them … have endured dozens of wars, preparing for the greatest day when their beloved motherland must be defended.”

Prigozhin graduated as a trusted Kremlin fixer and was nicknamed ‘Putin’s chef’ after being his personal cook at several banquets (Putin on the left, Prigozhin on the right)

Putin’s chef Yevgeny Prigozhin (right) pictured at the grave of one of the Russian prisoners murdered in Ukraine

Yevgeny Prigozhin (center) photographed with other Wagner Group fighters at LNR in early August 2022

He further described his mercenaries as “warriors, unlike many Kremlin critics who never leave their plush cars.”

They would “not use Chanel perfume and drive Nappa leather cars, but climb cellars and trenches to control the situation.”

“Of course, if I were a prisoner, I would dream of joining this friendly team in order not only to repay my debt to the motherland, but also to repay it with vengeance.”

Prigozhin, who graduated as a trusted Kremlin fixer and was nicknamed “Putin’s chef” after serving as his personal cook at several banquets, is also tasked with overseeing several so-called “troll farms” — hordes of workers and volunteers who use social media networks. manipulate to publish a sea of ​​pro-war propaganda inside and outside Russia.

As Putin’s chef continues his whirlwind recruitment drive through Russian prisons, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is summoned to a hearing in the Russian parliament amid the dismal performance of his troops in eastern Ukraine.

It is virtually unknown to the State Duma to hold a defense minister to account.

But Russia’s armed forces have been openly criticized by military commentators this week after losing control of large parts of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region due to a lightning advance by Ukrainian forces.

Shoigu, who has held the defense post for ten years, is said to have been ‘sidelined’ by Vladimir Putin after Russia’s failures in Ukraine.

Russian House of Commons will consider summoning Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (left) for questioning over his disastrous military campaign in Ukraine

Russia’s armed forces have been openly criticized by military commentators this week after losing control of large parts of Ukraine’s Kharkiv region (Photo: A Ukrainian National Guard walks on destroyed Russian APCs near the recently recaptured area of ​​Izyum, Ukraine , on Thursday)

Under Shoigu’s leadership, Ukraine claims that as many as 54,050 Russian soldiers have been killed since the start of the war. An estimated 250 aircraft, 4,690 armored personnel carriers and 2,199 tanks have also been destroyed (Pictured: Ukrainian soldier repairs captured Russian tank in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region on Thursday)

Senior lawmaker Sergei Mironov, a strong supporter of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and head of the small pro-Kremlin ‘Just Russia’ party, was quoted in the Kommersant newspaper as saying that the Council of the State Duma, which manages the affairs of the room manages the case on Monday.

Mironov had tweeted on Wednesday that his party had proposed the session with Shoigu “so that the deputies can speak to him behind closed doors and ask any questions that interest us and the citizens.”

Russia’s defeat in the Kharkov region was the biggest since it was pushed back from an advance on Ukraine’s capital Kiev in the early weeks of the invasion, which began on February 24.

Under Shoigu’s leadership, Ukraine claims that as many as 54,050 Russian soldiers have been killed since the start of the war.

An estimated 250 aircraft, 4,690 armored personnel carriers and 2,199 tanks were also destroyed, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.