Killer is still on the run six days after he escaped from an open prison 16 years into his life sentence

Police are still searching for a killer who bludgeoned a disabled man to death after he escaped from prison for the second time in 14 years.

Lee Nevins, 39, is serving a life sentence after he was found guilty of brutally killing Lee Jobling, 20, in his own home in an unprovoked attack in 2006 while high on drugs and alcohol.

The convicted killer from Gateshead has been on the run since last Tuesday after failing to return to HMP Sudbury, an open prison in Derbyshire, after being out on day release.

This afternoon a spokeswoman for Derbyshire Police said: ‘Inquiries are still ongoing, no arrests have yet been made.’

Nevins was jailed for life in 2006 for the sadistic killing in 2006 of disabled Mr Jobling, but later escaped in 2008, just two years into his sentence.

He had been taken from Frankland Prison in County Durham to Sunderland Royal Hospital with an injured hand before going on the run for a week before being caught in Scotland.

An investigation conducted at the time was highly critical of the lynching of prison staff.

Now the violent criminal is free again after being released from prison on September 27 – almost 16 years after being convicted of murder.

Nevins – who has a string of convictions for other violent attacks – was on temporary license but failed to return to the category D prison in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Police say he has known links to Gateshead, Chester-le-Street and Northumberland.

On Friday, a prison service spokesman said: ‘HMP Sudbury is working with the police to recapture Lee Nevins quickly and on recapture he will be behind bars for longer.’

HMP Sudbury in Ashbourne is a category D prison, meaning it has a more relaxed regime and houses prisoners defined as ‘those who can be reasonably trusted, are not attempting to escape and are given the privilege of a open prison’.

Along with accomplice Mark Lang, Nevins killed 20-year-old Lee in an unprovoked attack at his home on Gateshead’s Leam Lane estate.

The pair forced their way into Mr Jobling’s home where they mocked him for being disabled on April 8, 2006.

High on drinks and drugs, the pair, who did not even know Lee, failed to leave with the other guests but stayed in the flat where they launched their protracted attack in the early hours.

Lang and Nevins taunted and taunted Lee before repeatedly punching and kicking him in the head.

When paramedics forced their way into Lee’s home, they found him lying unconscious. He died in hospital about three weeks later.

Nevins, then 23, of Leam Lane, and Lang, 24, of Harlow Green, Gateshead, were eventually charged with murder.

They pleaded not guilty but were convicted after a two-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court, where both killers tried to blame the other.

Jailing them for life, Judge John Milford ordered that Nevins, who had previous convictions for violence, serve at least 17 years and Lang at least 16.

The horrific killing came just six years after Mr Jobling overcame the odds to survive a childhood plagued by tragedy and injury.

He was only six when his mother Shirley, who was divorced from her father, died suddenly of a brain haemorrhage.

Jobling and his two brothers lived with his aunt Angela and Gary Knotts at their home in Leam Lane.

At the age of 15, Mr Jobling suffered a serious head injury after falling from a bridge while playing with friends.

He suffered a brain injury and spent nearly two weeks in a coma. The accident left Lee with a limp and memory problems.

With the support of his family, Lee fought on, but was not well enough to work in the months before he died.

He had also just moved into his own apartment, not far from his aunt’s home.

Last week Mrs Knotts spoke of her anger at learning her nephews killer was on the run again.

The 63-year-old said: ‘It’s an insult to Lee. I just feel that he has committed this horrible crime and that he is not facing up to what he has done and believes that he should be free.

‘It’s just awful because you can’t think about anything else.

‘They tell us he’s not a danger to the public and he’s not likely to be someone who can defend himself. But for a person who is vulnerable, he is.

“The police don’t know where he is, but they say he has associates in the Northumbria area.

‘They say he has worked hard so he is in an open prison. But they know he’s a disappearer. They say they are doing everything they can to make sure he doesn’t get out of the country.’