Murdered mother-of-four’s family want husband to lose parental rights after strangling her to death

The family of a murdered mother of four sons campaigns for her murderous husband to lose his parental rights – because they still have to ask his permission for medical problems and vacations.

Russell Marsh, 29, murdered his wife of ten, Jade Ward, 27, a week after she broke up with him in August 2021.

The killer, who was sentenced to 25 years in April, disfigured her face with a knife and choked her while their children slept in the room next door to her home in North Wales.

But current law still gives Marsh parental rights, and Jade’s family says it means he still has “control” over the family.

Jade Ward (left), 27, was murdered last August by her husband Russell Marsh, 29. Her mother Karen Robinson (right) is campaigning for Marsh to lose his parental rights

Ward’s mother, Karen Robinson, 51, is campaigning to enact a law in her daughter’s name to immediately suspend the parental rights of any parent found guilty of murdering the other.

A petition launched earlier this year has crossed the 100,000 signature threshold, meaning it will be discussed in parliament next month.

Karen, from Flintshire, paid tribute to her ‘beautiful, wonderful (and) loving’ daughter who had a ‘heart of gold’.

Russell Marsh (pictured), sentenced to 25 years in April, disfigured Ms Ward’s face with a knife and strangled her while their children slept in the next room of her home in North Wales.

Jade’s mother Karen paid tribute to her “beautiful, wonderful (and) loving” daughter who had a “heart of gold.” Pictured: Jade Ward

Russell Marsh, right, a ‘possessive’ husband has been sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison after being found guilty of murdering his wife Jade, left, a week after she broke up with him

She said, “Her (children) were everything to her and Russell knew that. He used them against her during their marriage and now he’s using his parental rights against us.

“The fact that a father who killed the mother of his children still has rights over his children is beyond me.

“He took Jade’s rights the night he killed her. Because he’s still in control of Jade’s (children), he’s still in control of us as a family.”

Judge Rowlands told Mold Crown Court that the mother-of-four (pictured) would have endured an ‘unbearable’ amount of pain in what is undoubtedly ‘a terrible way for a young woman to lose her life’

Jade’s mother Karen Robinson (pictured, left, with her daughter, right) said it was “horrible” to have to deal with what had happened. She said: ‘We are so stressed and tense, and we want to prevent families from going through the same thing in the future’

Marsh initially claimed Ms Ward’s death was an accident and that she had asked him to strangle her during sex, but Judge Rhys Rowlands told Mold Crown Court his case was nothing but “false truths and insults.”

Officers found the body of Mrs. Ward was cut, stabbed and strangled and dumped under a pile of clothes in a room closed with a robe cord.

Marsh turned himself in to police after driving the children to his parents’ home in Chester.

He had said “jokingly” that if he couldn’t have her, no one could.

“Tragically, it turned out to be the truth,” Judge Rowlands said.

The judge continued, “You wanted to make Jade suffer. She would have woken up in the dark to find you in her bedroom and then subjected to a horrific ordeal.

The court heard that the relationship between Marsh (right) and Mrs. Ward (left) had been “on and off” for more than nine years, but the mother of four had gathered the courage to end the relationship “for good” that summer.

Pictured: Police on Chevrons Road in Shotton, Flintshire, where Jade Ward, 27, was found dead in her home on August 26, 2021

Judge Rowlands said it was a “persistent attack” which, had she survived, would have scarred Ms Ward for life. Pictured: Balloon Release in Memory of Jade Ward, 27

“It was a cowardly and brutal attack on a defenseless woman on a much bigger man she was desperately trying to get away from.”

Judge Rowlands said the mother of four would have endured an “unbearable” amount of pain in what is undoubtedly “a terrible way for a young woman to lose her life.”

What is parental responsibility? Parental responsibility (PR) is a family law concept defined in the Children Act 1989 as ‘all the rights, duties, powers, responsibilities and authority that a parent of a child has under the law in relation to the child and his property’.

Under PR, a parent can make certain decisions about the child’s education, including: their religion, school, medical treatments, where they live, who they see and what status they have in legal situations such as care procedures

However, not all parents have PR

A mother always has PR unless she stops being a mother

A father who is married to the mother cannot lose parental responsibility

A parent who is not married to the mother does not automatically get PR and must acquire it

Courts can issue orders to hand out parental responsibility

Under current UK law, imprisonment is not automatically a limitation of parental responsibility. This is only possible after a voluntary agreement or if a court order has been issued. Jade’s law – if passed – would suspend these rights for the duration of a prison sentence Source: https://transparencyproject.org.uk/

It was a “persistent attack” that, had she survived, would have scarred Mrs Ward for life.

Karen said she wants Jade’s law passed, not just for herself, but for other families in similar positions as well.

“That creature is always lurking, and it’s terrible to deal with it every day,” she said.

“We are so stressed and tense, and we want to prevent families from going through the same thing in the future.”

Eddie Duggan, a close family friend of Karen’s who started the petition, says he is confident Parliament will vote for Jade’s bill when it is discussed on Sept. 12.

The petition has more than 130,000 signatures.

He said the process to remove parental rights is “very tedious” and “expensive” and that there have been only three cases where they have been completely stripped.

Eddie hopes the wording of the bill — which aims to suspend the rights of any parent convicted of murdering the other parent for the duration of their sentence — gives it a better chance of being written into law .

He said: ‘In the case of Russell, and other similar cases, this would in fact mean forever, since by the time he [children] will be adults and likely to have their own families.

“We want to emphasize that the law applies to both mothers and fathers convicted of murdering their other halves – not just fathers.”

A Justice Department spokesman said: “Judges are obliged to put the welfare of children first and can effectively strip all rights and powers from a parent who has murdered the other.”

On the night of Jade’s death, August 26, Marsh told his supervisor while working as a power station at Bio Energy in Ellesmere Port that his brother had overdosed and needed to be hospitalized.

But CCTV showed him on the way to Mrs Ward’s home on Chevrons Road in Shotton, Flintshire.

A pathology report describes how she sustained multiple wounds “all over her body,” including her face and arms, while she was bruised from the grip marks, and there was evidence of “defensive wounds” around the hands showing that she had made “efforts to get off.” to ward off’. her attacker.

Her last cause of death was asphyxiation, he said.

The court heard that the relationship between Marsh and Ms Ward had been “on and off” for more than nine years, but the mother of four had mustered the courage to end the relationship “for good” that summer.

Ms Ward “didn’t love him anymore” and Marsh “made her shudder,” the court was told.

He denied having any intention of killing or seriously harming her.