Murdered Huddersfield schoolboy, 15, ‘was stabbed to death after making fun of another boy’

A 15-year-old boy was murdered in a 'pointless attack' moments after finishing school, friends of his said.

Khayri Mclean was pinned down outside his school gates and stabbed to death by a balaclava-clad killer.

But his girlfriend Shyana James, who “couldn’t think of any reason why he got stabbed,” shortly after finishing class on Wednesday, rejected the theory that he ever “ridiculed anyone.”

The 16-year-old told the Telegraph that her “heart just broke” when she learned that teachers were desperately trying to resuscitate the youngster.

Shyana rushed to the crime scene — along with his distraught mother Marcia, 46, — and saw Khayri “lying on the sidewalk” after classmates watched in horror as his assailant, who was wearing a balaclava and reportedly lurking in an alley, fled the scene, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Paramedics took him to hospital, but his life could not be saved. Police launched a murder investigation and yesterday arrested a 16-year-old boy in the Bradley area of ​​Huddersfield – about 1.5 miles from where the attack took place. Last night they officially named Khayri and confirmed that the attack was the target.

A local mother revealed she had taken her son out of school – North Huddersfield Trust – after he was approached and threatened with a knife for refusing to join a gang.

She said she had repeatedly warned the school about gangs ‘grooming’ students on their way to classes, adding: ‘The school has blood on their hands.

“This shouldn’t have happened. My son almost got stabbed, I told the school over and over. I met them, I told them about the gangs and if they didn’t do something about it, someone would die.’

Khayri McLean was killed after being stabbed outside North Huddersfield Trust School in Fartown, West Yorkshire

Khayri McLean, 15, with girlfriend Shyana James, 16, in a social media photo provided by the James family to use

Tragic Khayri McLean was killed at 3pm yesterday as he tried to make his way home from North Huddersfield Trust School.

The scene in Fartown, a suburb of Huddersfield, West Yorks, was still cordoned off yesterday as police continued the investigation.

Khayri smiles happily at his mother in a heartbreaking photo posted on social media Wednesday before his death

The 37-year-old mother said a boy was turned away last year after a knife was found in his bag, leading to routine searches.

Khayri and the suspect are both said to live in areas controlled by a notorious county drug gang known as the BBD to the Bradley, Brackenhall and Deighton areas of Huddersfield.

Sixteen members, who bragged about drugs, money and violence in ‘drill’ music videos, were jailed for a total of 80 years in 2020 for using 14-year-old children as ‘slaves’ to sell crack and heroin in Blackpool. Yesterday Khayri’s friend Shyana James (16) sobbed while laying flowers in front of the school.

She said she last spoke to her “perfect” boyfriend of six months on Snapchat at 2:52 p.m., right before he was stabbed.

“The last thing he said was I can’t wait to see you,” said a tearful Shyana. “He was the best person ever. Growing up, we always talked about our future – he was the love of my life.’

Shyana, who met Khayri at school but moved to another university, said her heart was “torn apart.”

Her mother, Sherrin James, 35, held Khayri’s hand as he lay dying. Mrs. James, a home carer, collapsed when she said, ‘His mother was here with some teachers.

“I sat on the floor with them and held his hand, it was really scary. I just tried to pull him through and tell him to wait for Shyana, he squeezed my hand.’

A PCSO stands at the scene of the stabbing in Fartown, Huddersfield

West Yorkshire police said they arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murder after the fatal attack yesterday morning

Yorkshire Air Ambulance had roads closed around the incident (pictured), as parents say they are very concerned

A floral tribute near the scene in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield, where a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death yesterday

Khayri McLean hugged by his mother in an older photo sat together at a table outside a cafe, presumably in Huddersfield

Police cordon and flower tribute at the scene in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield, where a 15-year-old boy was stabbed

Asked what she thought of those who carry knives, Shyana said, “I hate it and Khayri hated it too. Gangs get worse here, they get innocent people. It’s terrible.’

Sharrin James (pictured) said she tried to help Khayri ‘get through’ after he was stabbed

One student, Alfie Wilkinson, 12, who spoke to reporters with his mother, said children had seen two masked men near the school before Khayri’s murder.

He said, ‘I’ve seen him about and he looked like a nice boy and I didn’t know why anyone would want to do that to someone. He thought it was a normal school day going to school and then he came out and got stabbed. That should not happen to anyone.’

Ruben Duncan-Keane, also 12, said he was traumatized by the murder. “I saw him on the ground,” he added.

“One of the teachers tried to give him chest compressions – his eyes rolled in his head, then I knew he had lost his life.”

Principal Andrew Fell said the school was “completely devastated” by Khayri’s “truly shocking” death.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the student’s family and friends,” added Mr. Fell. “They have lost a loved one and we have lost a wonderful student from our school community.”

A spokesman for the West Yorkshire Police said the 16-year-old remained in custody. Chief Inspector Marc Bowes described Khayri’s death as a “pointless loss of a young life”.

Chief Superintendent James Griffiths, Kirklees Police District Commander, said: “We are fully aware of the concern Wednesday’s murder has caused in communities, and I want to reassure residents that everything possible is being done to investigate what happened.” has happened.’

A GoFundMe page has been set up to give the teen “the best goodbyes.”