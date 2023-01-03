Murder suspect in Idaho apprehended twice by police while traveling across country

(WXIN) – A man arrested in connection with the death of four University of Idaho students had a run-in with police in Indiana last month — twice — while driving back to Pennsylvania.

The Indiana State Police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed that 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was pulled over on I-70 twice within nine minutes in December. He was not fined for either traffic check.

Kohberger’s attorney, Jason LaBar, told CNN that his client in Indiana had been stopped twice: once for speeding and a second time for following another car too closely.

Kohberger and his father made the 2,500-mile drive from Washington state to Pennsylvania for the holidays. His father had flown to Washington to join his son on the ride, LaBar said.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Kohberger was stopped by a deputy sheriff at around 10:41 a.m. on December 15 for following him too closely. He received a verbal warning.

The sheriff’s department confirmed that Kohberger and another man were visible on the deputy’s bodycam. However, the footage has not been released as it was included in the Idaho criminal investigation.

Indiana State Police then confirmed that Kohberger was pulled over for speeding less than 10 minutes later at approximately 10:50 a.m. The trooper, learning that Kohberger had been stopped by a Hancock County deputy several minutes earlier, “used his discretion and released the two men with a verbal warning,” state police said.

Kohberger was the driver in both situations, according to police investigations of bodycam footage, and his father was in the passenger seat.

Indiana State Police released body camera images of the second incident and stated that they plan to send it to investigators in Idaho to see if it is relevant to their investigation.

Both law enforcement agencies confirmed Kohberger had been driving a white Hyundai Elantra, media reports said was seen in or around where the murders of 21-year-olds Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, and 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin took place in Idaho on November 13.

However, both the State Police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department stated that at the time of the December 15 traffic stoppages, no information was available about a potentially suspicious vehicle or license plate or the condition of that vehicle.

Authorities announced Kohberger’s arrest in connection with the December 30 murder of University of Idaho students.

Kohberger is a graduate student at Washington State University living in Pullman, Washington, near the Idaho border. He had just completed his first semester as a doctoral student in WSU’s criminal justice and criminology department and was a teaching assistant.

He faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. Kohberger is expected to waive extradition so he can be sent back to Idaho to face charges.