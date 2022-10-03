Murder probe launched in Slough after cyclist, 21, is chased down and killed following crash

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A homicide investigation has today been launched after a cyclist was chased and killed after being involved in a collision with a car.

Detectives say four men got out of the car and launched a fatal attack on the 21-year-old cyclist after the crash in Cippenham, Slough.

The four men then got back into the vehicle, believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf, and fled the scene.

Ambulance personnel were called and tried to save the cyclist, who was seriously injured in the attack. However, the police state that the man died at the scene.

Officers from Thames Valley Police have today described the incident as ‘shocking’ and say they are launching a homicide investigation.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, from Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: ‘This is a tragic and shocking incident which has resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man.

A homicide investigation has today been launched after a cyclist was chased and killed after being involved in a collision with a car. Pictured: The police’s forensic team at the scene today

The four men then got back into the vehicle, believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf, and fled the scene. Pictured: The police’s forensic team at the scene today

Police say after the collision, approximately four men exited the Gulf and chased the man into Waterman Court, where he was fatally attacked. The men then left the scene in the black VW Golf. Pictured: Flowers are left at the scene of the attack

Detectives say four men got out of the car and launched a fatal attack on the 21-year-old cyclist after the crash in Cippenham, Slough. Pictured: Police at the scene today

“Details at this very early stage are limited, including descriptions of the perpetrators.

‘It is therefore incredibly important that we hear from anyone who witnessed part of this incident.

‘If you saw the offense itself, or if you saw a black VW Golf driving in the area before or after the incident, please contact us.’

Police say the incident took place at around 8.50pm on Tuesday. Officers received a report that a man had been seriously injured in Waterman Court, Cippenham.

Officers attended the scene where it was determined that a 21-year-old man had been involved in a collision on his bike with a car in Earls Lane.

Police say after the collision, approximately four men exited the Gulf and chased the man into Waterman Court, where he was fatally attacked. The men then left the scene in the black VW Golf.

Officers say the vehicle may very well have damage as a result of the collision.

They are also ‘particularly interested’ in hearing from anyone who has dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage that might be relevant.

Police say after the collision, approximately four men exited the Gulf and chased the man into Waterman Court, where he was fatally attacked. The men then left the scene in the black VW Golf. Image: Police at the scene

Officers say the vehicle may very well have damage as a result of the collision. They are also ‘particularly interested’ in hearing from anyone who has dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage that might be relevant. Pictured: The police’s forensic team at the scene today

Ambulance personnel were called and tried to save the cyclist, who was seriously injured in the attack. However, the police state that the man died at the scene. Pictured: Police at the scene today

Detective Inspector Howard added: ‘Our officers are at the scene and will remain so as our investigation continues.

‘I understand that a serious incident such as this can cause a lot of concern in the community, but a detailed and thorough investigation is ongoing and at this stage there is no indication that there is any major risk to the public.

‘If any members of the community have concerns please speak to one of our officers on site.

‘If you have any information that you think could help us, please call 101 quoting reference number 20221002-1905.’