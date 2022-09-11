Murder of the Queen’s cousin Lord Mountbatten branded ‘karmic’ by a New York Times article

The New York Times newspaper has been convicted of publishing an article hours after the Queen’s death in which the IRA’s murder of her cousin Lord Mountbatten was ‘karmic’.

It also claimed that Her Majesty “helped to cover up a bloody history of decolonization” during her reign.

In the favorite newspaper of the American liberal establishment, Harvard professor Maya Jasanoff wrote: ‘In a karmic twist, the Irish Republican army murdered Lord Louis Mountbatten, the queen’s relative, the last viceroy of India (and the architect of Elizabeth’s marriage to his cousin, Prince Philip), in 1979.”

Lord Mountbatten was murdered when the IRA blew up his fishing boat while he was leaving with relatives off the coast of Mullaghmore, County Sligo.

Mountbatten, 79, his grandson Nicholas Knatchbull, 14, and 15-year-old sailor Paul Maxwell were killed instantly.

Lady Doreen Brabourne, 83, mother-in-law of Mountbatten’s eldest daughter, died the following day.

The attack devastated the royal family, especially then-Prince Charles who considered him a “father figure.” Last year, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald apologized for the killings.

Lord Tebbit – who survived the 1984 IRA bombing of the Tory Party conference in Brighton, which left his wife paralyzed – said last night: “The New York Times is now known as a very anti-British newspaper. This is no surprise, but feels particularly egregious in the wake of the Queen’s death. It’s the kind of scum that rises to the top of dirty water.’ The article has sparked a deluge of complaints, with one reader labeling it as ‘disgusting and shameful’, and another saying, ‘This is inappropriate on the day of the Queen’s death. Really?’

A source who works for the paper told The Mail on Sunday: ‘The New York Times has always been considered America’s paper newspaper, but it has been taken over by the wake-up squad.

“To say that the Mountbatten murder was somehow deserved is appalling and shows how far they are now with public opinion.”

The Queen’s death has dominated the news in America.

According to a well-placed source, CNN has nearly doubled its ratings in recent days.

Major news channels, including NBC, ABC, and CBS, all broke into mainstream programming to announce the Queen’s death and relay King Charles’ first address.

The source said: “When President Biden made his final speech to the nation, the networks didn’t broadcast it live. That shows how important the Queen’s death and Charles’ succession are here.

“All networks have seen a jump in ratings because Americans love everything to do with the Royals, and the Queen in particular.”

Publishers, including HarperCollins, are rushing to publish tribute books in honor of the Queen. People magazine has two special issues coming out and is planning a special edition of King Charles Coronation.

A source said: ‘The Queen was universally loved and no more than in America. There is a huge hunger for any tribute to her. People can’t get enough of it.’

President Biden has announced that he will attend the Queen’s funeral.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has dominated the news in America and around the world

US President Joe Biden has announced he will travel to the UK to attend the Queen’s funeral

At Ye Old King’s Head in Santa Monica, California, a British-themed pub and gift shop, staffer Caroline Beddie said: “We’ve been inundated with people who walk in from the street and want to be a part of it, share their condolences and talk about the beautiful life of our queen.

“We have a book of condolence that will be sent to Buckingham Palace after the funeral.”

Last night, Donald Trump paid tribute to the Queen on MailOnline, writing: “Spending time with Her Majesty was one of the most extraordinary honors of my life.

“I grew up in a household where Queen Elizabeth – her grace, her charm, her nobility – was deeply admired, especially by my mother, who was from Scotland. Despite all the adversity, she embodied the uniquely British hallmark of firm and calm resolve. She was Britain at its best.’