Murder of British personal trainer in Jamaica ‘was a contract killing ordered from the UK’

Police investigating the shooting death of a Briton in Jamaica on Monday say his murder was a contract killing.

Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was visiting the Caribbean island for a short stay when he was chased by a gunman and shot several times.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey said: ‘Our investigation to date has theorized that the murder was a contract killing that came from Britain. There is no evidence that Patterson was robbed or has any connection in Jamaica.

The Commissioner went on to say that the Londoner was well known to UK police: “From credible information we have received, Sean Patterson was well known to UK authorities and has an extensive criminal record for a number of offenses including drug assault and firearms. ‘

The personal trainer was standing by the pool of the guesthouse where he was staying, pictured, in Jamaica when witnesses heard ‘loud explosions’

Patterson is depicted in younger days

Local police say Patterson was found around noon Monday with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head.

Jamaica Constabulary Force says its Montego Bay officers received reports that the British national was standing by a pool at the villa when witnesses heard “loud explosions.”

According to a report published in Jamaica, Mr. Patterson was subsequently shot several times after a brief chase. He was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

According to local media, a 34-year-old man from Kingston, Jamaica, has now been taken into custody in connection with the incident. Reports in Jamaica claimed the suspect was deported from the UK in 2013 for drug offenses.

Meanwhile, Patterson’s heartbroken mother shared today how her son had traveled to the Caribbean island for the first time to meet family.

Lesley Wright said her youngest son Patterson had only been in the country for two days when he was killed.

He lived with his fiancé in Hounslow, west London, and the couple planned to wed later this year.

Speaking to MailOnline at her home in Shepherds Bush, west London, Ms Wright, 63, said: ‘I’ve lost my baby. No mother should bury her child.

“He had gone to Jamaica with my godson and one of my best friends and had only been there for two days.

“He had had the time of his life. He had never been there, but sent me a picture of him basking in the sun and a video of him jumping off a cliff into the sea.

“Sean has family in Jamaica through his father. They are very well off there and he had hoped to meet them. He never got the chance.’

Ms Wright added: ‘Local police have told me that Sean was at a big party over New Year and was sitting by a swimming pool talking to friends.

“Someone pulled his arm and he shook the person off, but immediately after that about four gunshots were fired and Sean was hit in the upper body.

Mr Patterson, from west London, was taken to hospital but could not be saved. This image shows the view from the guest house where he was shot

“I don’t know any other details, but he wouldn’t argue with anyone, he just wasn’t the quarrelsome type.

“I am completely devastated, I will never be the same again.

“He has four sisters and three brothers and he was the youngest. He was born prematurely and it was a while to see if he would survive.

“But he grew up to be the sweetest, sweetest boy and the kindest, happiest man.

“He worked as a personal trainer and had been with his girlfriend for about 13 or 14 years. They were engaged about five years ago and hoped to get married later this year.

“They lived in Hounslow and had a dog. His fiancé is in pieces, devastated. As is the whole family.

Speaking to local media, Sean Patterson’s father said his son was murdered outside a boarding house in St. James days after arriving in the Caribbean.

“People say Jamaica is a paradise, but there is a lot of violence there, so many guns and so much poverty.

“We hope for justice and that my son’s killer is taken off the streets where they can’t hurt anyone else and destroy another family.

“Sean was a diamond that sparkled, and when he sparkled, he lit up everyone’s lives.”

Speaking to local media, Patterson’s father, Alan, said his son was “starting to live his life and find himself in Jamaica.”

“I’m trying to process this. I’m of Jamaican descent, I’ve been to Jamaica, the whole family has been to Jamaica,” said Alan Patterson.

“We need justice, we want justice, he deserves justice because he was somebody.”

A family source told MailOnline that a man detained on suspicion of Sean’s murder had previously lived in London but was sent back to Jamaica.

The source said: ‘Sean was friends with the man when he lived in the UK and had sent him money, trainers and clothes when he was sent back to Jamaica.

“What he has to do with it we don’t know yet, but he’s in custody in Jamaica and apparently involved in some way.”

A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed they are currently “supporting the family of a British man who died in Jamaica and are in contact with local authorities.”