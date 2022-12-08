Thursday, December 8, 2022
News

Murder detectives hunt on-the-run suspect after woman's body is found

Alexander Carr, pictured, is still on the run

Homicide detectives hunt fugitive suspect after woman’s body is found, revealing he ‘knows he is wanted and is actively evading arrest’

  • Officers want to speak to 32-year-old Alexander Carr after a woman’s body is found
  • He is still on the run and wanted in connection with her murder
  • Her body was found on 3 December at an address in Brady Street, Sunderland
  • Anyone with information on Carr or his whereabouts is asked to call 999

By Olivia Devereux-evans for Mailonline

published: 11:15, Dec 8, 2022 | Updated: 11:24, Dec 8, 2022

Detectives are still on the hunt for a fugitive suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a woman.

Officers want to speak to 32-year-old Alexander Carr after the body of a woman in her 40s was found at an address in Brady Street, Sunderland, on December 3.

Police have revealed that Carr reportedly knows officers are looking for him and is actively evading arrest.

A call for his whereabouts was turned into a murder inquiry last night, with Carr named as a “key person” in their investigation.

The 32-year-old has connections to Newcastle city centre, Jesmond and Sunderland.

Police have already conducted extensive house searches at addresses associated with Carr.

Yesterday, during the investigation, a forensic tent and police car were seen outside the address where the woman was found.

A call for his whereabouts was turned into a murder inquiry last night, with Carr named as a “key person” in their investigation. Pictured: Forensics and police outside the Brady Street address, Sunderland, yesterday

Chief Inspector Lyn Peart of Northumbria Police said: ‘I would like to thank everyone who has already shared our appeal and helped us with information on Carr’s whereabouts.

“We are determined to locate and arrest him as quickly as possible and continue to seek the support of the public.

“The public is requested not to approach Carr. Instead, alert the police if you see him.

“I want to thank the victim’s family for the incredible strength and cooperation they have shown throughout this investigation, and specially trained officers will continue to give them all the support they need.”

Anyone who sees Carr or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

