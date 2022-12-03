Murat Yakin cools talk of political tensions after Switzerland-Serbia clashes

Sign up for free Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox Sign up for Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter

Swiss boss Murat Yakin denied any claims that politics were at the heart of two tense encounters in his side’s 3-2 win over Serbia, insisting rumors to the contrary were “mere speculation”.

The Swiss’ victory in a rematch of the 2018 group stage encounter between the two sides took them to the last 16 as runners-up of Group G in Qatar.

That earlier win in Russia sparked controversy when Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, both of Kosovan Albanian descent, were fined for celebrating their goal – hand gestures imitating the symbol of a double-headed eagle similar to the one on the Albanian flag.

Shaqiri, who scored the first of Switzerland’s three goals on Friday, did not repeat the gesture. The match nevertheless featured a few heated exchanges, including a second-half incident where substitutes ran onto the field to join the fray after Aleksandar Mitrovic lost an appeal to the referee for a foul.

Yakin, whose side will face Group H winners Portugal on Tuesday, halted rumors that all exchanges were politically charged, saying: “What I saw was a Granit Xhaka who was totally focused on football today and who performed very well.

“I don’t know exactly what happened on the pitch. I just saw the players from Serbia come over the sideline and I think other players tried to calm them down.

“I think that was just a very normal exchange, as it happens in football. You know, such a game involves emotions. Without emotions I think that would be too much to expect.

“But I think overall we were in control. They challenged us to the last minute. We really had to push our limits. But again, I don’t know what exactly happened.”

He added: “We are very happy that we are now going into the round of 16, and I think everything else is just speculation and we will have to wait and see.”

Ethnic Albanians form the majority in Kosovo. FIFA and UEFA recognized Kosovo’s independence in 2016, a view shared by a majority of UN member states, but not by the Serbian government, which still considers it part of their country.

At one point on Friday, Serbia looked poised to advance after Mitrovic undid Shaqiri’s opener and Dusan Vlahovic put them ahead after 35 minutes to make it 2-1.

Halfway through, however, things were good again when Breel Embolo turned in the equalizer from close range and Remo Freuler’s goal three minutes after the break proved to be enough to send his team to the knockouts.

Serbian manager Dragan Stojkovic insisted he was unaware of alleged abusive chanting from Serbian supporters during the match, despite being questioned over a reported in-game announcement asking fans to respect the rules.

He said: “No, no I didn’t hear it, but from my position I was very focused on the game and I didn’t hear about it.”

Stojkovic partly blamed his side’s performance, particularly reiterating Yakin’s belief that simmering tensions, which resulted in a second heated encounter late in the second half, boiled over in the expected manner.

When asked if his side was provoked by something a Swiss player said, Stojkovic replied: “Maybe, but I don’t know what exactly is going on. I can’t give you the reason why. Sometimes the tensions come, and some maybe bad words can cause awkward behavior.

“But it’s nothing special. That’s normal for these kinds of games.”