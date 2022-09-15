Murali and Vettori give away the secrets to spin bowling in Australia
Vettori in particular emphasized the art of topspin, as Nathan Lyon has done with great success in Test cricket on these grounds. “In New Zealand and Australia, and to a lesser extent England, it’s all about all the drift and the number of turns you get on the ball,” Vettori said during a media interview in Kolkata. “While on the subcontinent you can let the wicket do a little more work for you.
“In Australia, leg pinners are more likely than finger pinners because you can get a side spin and bouncing will help,” Muralidaran said. “I think Hasaranga will be a difficult opponent to hit because you have to be careful with him. But there are still players who can play [him] good.
“He’s a great T20 bowler. He’s been very successful, that’s why he played for” [Royal Challengers] Bangalore too. He has done great things in the past 2-3 years. He’s a young guy, not old, he’s about 26-27 years old [25 years old]. But I don’t often talk about spin bowling with him. I don’t see him much and Sri Lanka has a spin bowling coach who he needs to talk to about what he wants to improve.”
Sri Lanka, due to their poor T20I ranking at the cut-off time to decide who will get direct entry into the T20 World Cup, have to play the first round of matches to qualify for the Super 12 stage. Although Muralidaran calls it unfortunate, he doesn’t care too much about it.
Both Vettori and Muralidaran spoke during a media interaction ahead of the Legends League Cricket tournament which kicks off Friday with an exhibition game between an India XI and a World XI at Eden Gardens. The main competition then starts on Saturday, with the likes of Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle, Jacques Kallis, Shane Watson, Ross Taylor, Harbhajan Singh, Graeme Swann and Brett Lee, divided into four teams.