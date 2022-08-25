Munno Para tragedy: Charlie Nowland funderal six weeks after she died from malnutrition: Adelaide

The grieving mother of a little girl who died of malnutrition has finally laid her ‘cheeky little monkey’ to rest in heartbreaking scenes.

Six-year-old Charlie Nowland was found unconscious at her family’s home in Munno Para, in the northern suburbs of Adelaide, on July 15.

It was later revealed that Charlie was suffering from celiac disease – a severe immune disorder that may have contributed to her death from shock.

Crystal Nowland was heartbroken as she said goodbye to her youngest daughter on Thursday at a funeral home in Elizabeth in a small service funded by the South Australian government.

She and Charlie’s siblings wore rainbow tie-dye hoodies in honor of the little girl’s love for bright colors.

Charlie’s white coffin was decorated with her siblings’ handprints and paper red hearts, and decorated with colorful flowers and a stuffed monkey.

Charlie Nowland (pictured two weeks before she died) is finally laid to rest

Mourners grabbed stuffed animals as they hugged Ms. Nowland, who is still at the center of an ongoing criminal investigation.

No charges have been filed and the Daily Mail Australia does not suggest she is responsible for her daughter’s death.

Ms. Nowland recalled the active youngster’s wicked sense of humor, kind heart and love for TikTok, dancing and posing for photos as an emotional tribute.

“Nothing prepares you for the death of your child,” she told mourners.

“Charlie, we all love and miss you dearly, but we know you’re fine because you’re up there with the cheeky monkey angels.”

Charlie’s father did not get a day’s release from prison and watched the service livestream from behind bars while serving his sentence for stabbing the girl’s mother nearly two years ago.

Mourners ate cupcakes while Charlie’s favorite songs were played at a photo slideshow celebrating her life.

Her ashes are scattered at her favorite camping spot along the Murray River.

Charlie’s heartbroken mother Crystal Nowland was hugged by mourners on Thursday at her youngest daughter’s funeral in Elizabeth

Charlie was remembered as an active youngster who liked to joke with her siblings

Five weeks later, Ms. Nowland says she is still numb and heartbroken.

‘I miss her loving heart. She always knew when someone was sad or upset and she would go and hug them and tell them everything would be okay and she would sit with them and hug them while they cried,” she told the Adelaide Advertiser after the service.

“I miss her so much… I can’t choose one thing, I miss everything about her.

“She shouldn’t be there (her coffin), she should be here, laughing and giggling and dancing and she should be playing pranks like she did, riding her bike and being cheeky to her father on the phone.”

Ms Nowland previously claimed she did not know Charlie had celiac disease until after her death. The coroner also told her that the little girl had a hereditary heart disease.

“I’m not a perfect mother, but I’m not the mother they made me,” she said a week after Charlie’s death.

Charlie’s coffin was decorated with brightly colored handprints of her siblings and flowers

An inconsolable Crystal Nowland (pictured at her daughter’s funeral) still struggles with the tragic death of her ‘cheeky little monkey’

She added that her children were never without food and that she asked family services for more support after her partner was jailed three times last January for stabbing her three times.

In the wake of the horror attack that occurred for Charlie, Ms. Nowland had to relearn to walk, had seizures and struggled to remember how to do basic tasks such as cooking rice or driving a car.

However, the single parent courses she requested never materialized and despite asking for help, her visits from welfare workers did not increase.

The ward visited Charlie two days before her death, but seemed unconcerned about her well-being.

Neighbors claim they contacted the department eight times over a three-week period leading up to Charlie’s death, with the agency reportedly holding more than 500 case notes related to the little girl.

Charlie was remembered for her kind heart and love for TikTok, dancing and posing for pictures

They believe the department was responsible for Charlie’s death because he took no action.

“It wasn’t her (Charlie’s mother), it was the state that failed,” said one.

A state government review will examine the interactions between Charlie’s family and the state’s human services, child protection, education and housing and whether “lessons” could have been learned.

The chief executive of the ministry of prime minister and cabinet will determine which services were engaged, how they collaborated, how effective they were and what changes may be needed.

South Australian police said there is no update on the Task Force Prime investigation into Charlie’s death.